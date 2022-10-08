JAI vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's PKL 2022-23 JAI vs PAT Match, October 9, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru 7:30 pm IST

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be aiming for their first win of the PKL 2022-23 season when they go up against Patna Pirates on Sunday. The match between Jaipur and Patna will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ| Goa to Host 37th National Games in October 2023, IOA Confirms

Jaipur’s Arjun Deshwal emerged as his side’s top raider after scoring eight points against U.P. Yoddhas in the last game. However, his brilliant display proved to be inconsequential as Jaipur had to concede a 32-34 defeat in the contest. The match proved to be a nail-biting affair in the last couple of minutes but U.P. Yoddhas raiders Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal’s mavericks were enough to clinch a crucial win for their side.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates will be determined to avenge their final defeat and win their fourth PKL title this time. In last season’s summit clash, Patna had to suffer a 36-37 defeat at the hands of Dabang Delhi.

Advertisement

The three-time champions had retained 10 players ahead of the 2022-23 season. Defender Neeraj Kumar will handle the leadership duties of Patna Pirates this season.

Ahead of the PKL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates, here is everything you need to know:

JAI vs PAT Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates PKL match.

JAI vs PAT Live Streaming

The PKL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

JAI vs PAT Match Details

The JAI vs PAT PKL match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, October 9, at 7:30 pm IST.

JAI vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Arjun Deswal

Vice-Captain: Rahul Chaudhary

Suggested Playing XI for JAI vs PAT Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Shivam Chaudhary, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar

All-rounders: Sajin C

Raiders: Rahul Chaudhary, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Possible Starting line-up:

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Rahul Chaudhary, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Abhishek KS, Ankush

Patna Pirates Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin, Monu, Rohit Guila, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Shivam Chaudhary

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here