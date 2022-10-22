JAI vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Starting Line Up

Jaipur Pink Panthers could not have asked for a better start to their Pro Kabaddi League campaign this season. The winners of the inaugural edition of the Pro Kabaddi League won four of their first five matches to secure an impressive start. Jaipur Pink Panthers did concede a heartbreaking defeat in their season opener against U.P. Yoddhas but they scripted a prompt comeback to get back on the winning track.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will now be aiming to extend their four-match unbeaten run when they will be up against Telugu Titans on Saturday. The Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Second-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers, will come into the fixture after registering a convincing 24-39 win over Bengal Warriors in their last match. Jaipur Pink Panthers have so far managed to claim 21 points from five matches.

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, have been in dismal form in this season’s Pro Kabaddi League. Telugu Titans will be aiming for their second win of the season when they will be in action on Saturday. With just seven points from five matches, Telugu Titans currently find themselves at the 11th spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Ahead of the Saturday’s PKL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans; here is everything you need to know:

JAI vs TEL Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans PKL match.

JAI vs TEL Live Streaming

The PKL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

JAI vs TEL Match Details

The JAI vs TEL PKL match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 22, at 8:30 pm IST.

JAI vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Arjun Deswal

Vice-Captain: Rahul Chaudhary

JAI vs TEL Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Nitin, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravinder Pahal

All-rounders: K Hanumanthu

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhary, Ajith V Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Possible Starting line-up:

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Rahul Chaudhary, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Abhishek KS, Ankush

Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Monu Goyat, Nitin, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vinay, K Hanumanthu, Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Bhardwaj

