Jain University Soar, Vinka Crashes on Exciting day at Khelo India University Games

Hosts Jain University maintained their lead at the top of the Khelo India University Games medal table, courtesy of their swimming exploits, picking up four of ten gold medals on offer in the pool today.

57 Universities had already made their presence felt on the medal table, 24 winning at least one gold. Eight records were broken in the pool today.

The biggest result of the day though came in the boxing halls in the afternoon when Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Shekhawati University’s Muskan beat Vinka in the 57-60kg category semifinals. Vinka, representing Kurukshetra University was the heavy favourite going in, courtesy of her gold medal at the AIBA Youth World Championships 2021.

“When you step into the ring, you have to focus on who you are and what you will do," Muskan said after the bout. “At the end of the day, you are fighting a human being, and the past doesn’t matter," Muskan said that her plan was to attack from the start and surprise her fancied opponent.

It was a tactic she employed to great effect in the opening two rounds. Despite Vinka storming back in the final round, it proved too little, in a close bout that Muskan won by split decision.

A final year BA student, Muskan is coached by Ajmer Singh in Hissar. The coach opined that events like the Khelo India University Games do a lot to boost confidence for athletes making a comeback from different hardships.

“She has had long bouts of injury and bad luck," he said. “She won silver at the All India Inter-University, but I believe beating Vinka here will stand her in good stead. You may be fighting a big name, but every name is meant to be beaten. And if you do it, then people notice."

On the penultimate day of the weightlifting, Savitribai Phule University asserted its dominance, winning two golds to take its tally to seven medals (two golds, one silver, four bronze) — the most by any in the event. Their two gold medallists, Vaishnav Thakur (96kg class) and Chirag Waghavale (102kg class) also set new KIUG records in their respective categories today.

Volleyball, making its debut at the Games, has been among the sports attracting the most spectators, and the final day of the event proved no different. SRM University beat Bharathiar University in the women’s final to seal their dominance in women’s volleyball at the Khelo India University Games. SRM went unbeaten through the competition and is now the KIUG champion in addition to being the All India Inter-University champions.

In the men’s volleyball, SRM University served an upset of their own, toppling the University of Calicut 3-0 in the final. The University of Calicut won gold in the All India Inter-University in 2021, where SRM had finished with a bronze.

Panjab University clawed its way back to fourth in the table, courtesy of two golds in the shooting events for the day. They won gold in the Women 10m Air Rifle team. Arav Singh Dagar won the Men’s Individual Trap.

University of Mumbai completed a sweep in Mallakhamb, winning the women’s team event. Mallakhamb, an indigenous sport, has been introduced into the games for the first time.

There will be as many as sixteen medals up for grabs on Wednesday at the games, nine of them in the pool. The day will also see the start of the archery competition and the finals in the badminton men’s and women’s team competition.

Results (All Finals):

SWIMMING

Men

1500m Freestyle: 1. Shubham Dhaygude (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 16:21.96 (New KIUG Record. Old: 17:55.16, Shaunak Prasade, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Ahmed Azraq Habibullah (University of Madras) 16:31.10; 3. Mohit Venkatesh (PES University) 16:56.87.

50m Breaststroke: 1. Danush Suresh (Anna University) 28.90 seconds (New KIUG Record. Old: 29.57, Ansh Arora, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Jay Ekbote (University of Mumbai) 29.67; 3. MS Yadesh Babu (Anna University) 30.32.

50m Butterfly: 1. Adithya Dinesh (Anna University) 25.49 seconds; 2. Benedicton Rohit (Anna University) 25.55; 3. Swapnil Chakraborty (West Bengal State University) 25.78.

200m Butterfly: 1. Aryan Panchal (Gujarat University) 2:04.72 (New KIUG Record. Old: 2:09.88, Vinayak Parihar, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Raj Relekar (Jain University) 2:09.68; 3. Vikkas Prabhakar (SRM University) 2:10.53

200m Backstroke: 1. Siva Sridhar (Jain University) 2:06.29 (New KIUG Record. Old: 2:08.82, Anurag Dagar, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Siddhanth Sejwal (Panjab University) 2:08.16; 3. Anurag Dagar (Panjab University) 2:11.86.

4x100m Freestyle: 1. Jain University (Siva Sridhar, Sanjay Jayakrishnan, Rakj Relekar and Srihari Nataraj) 3:34.86 (New KIUG Record. Old: 3:46.14, Panjab University, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Anna University 3:38.67; 3. Panjab University 3:40.90.

Women

50m Breaststroke: 1. Aarti Patil (University of Mumbai) 34.95 seconds (New KIUG record. Old: 36.28, Aarti Patil, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Jyoti Patil (University of Mumbai) 35.68; 3. Rita Verma (Panjab University) 37.44.

50m Butterfly: 1. Rujuta Khade (Shivaji University) 29.16 seconds (New KIUG Record. Old: 29.74, Aarya Rajguru, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Shristi Upadhyaya (Jadhavpur University); 3. Sadhvi Dhuri (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 30.25.

200m Backstroke: 1. Shrungi Bandekar (Jain University) 2:27.27 (New KIUG Record. Old: 2:36.32, Damini Gowda, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Madhumita Sriram (University of Madras) 2:37.12; 3. Damini Gowda (Rajiv Gandhi University of Medical Sciences) 2:41.30.

400m Individual Medley: 1. Kalyani Saxena (Veer Narmad South Gujarat University) 5:24.40 (New KIUG Record. Old: 5:24.78, Kalyani Saxena, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Shrungi Bandekar (Jain University) 5:28.29; 3. V Preetha (Bangalore University) 5:47.32.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Women

76kg class: 1. Swathi Kishor (University of Calicut) Snatch 81kg, Clean and jerk 107kg, 188kg; 2. Dhathri Palati (Adikavi Nannaya University) 75kg, 101kg, 176kg; 3. Nicemol Thomas (University of Calicut) 80kg, 95kg, 175kg.

81kg class: 1. Rakhi (Panjab University) 84kg, 110kg, 194kg; 2. Anjali Joshi (Lovely Professional University) 82kg, 103kg, 185kg; 3. Yogita Khedkar (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 76kg, 95kg, 171kg.

87kg class: 1. Akshata Kamati (Lovely Professional University) 80kg, 117kg, 197kg; 2. Dimpy Dutta (Chandigarh University) 79kg, 100kg, 179kg; 3. Bisna Varghese (University of Calicut) 78kg, 92kg, 170kg.

Men

96kg class: 1. Vaishnav Thakur (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 135kg, 178kg, 313kg; 2. Gurpreet Ralh (Sant Baba Bhag Singh University) 120kg, 170kg, 290kg; 3. Punit Chandra Sahu (KIIT) 115kg, 170kg, 285kg.

102kg class: 1. Chirag Waghavale (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 139kg, 175kg, 314kg; 2. Siddhant Chaudhary (Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University) 130kg, 167kg, 297kg; 3. Jasveer Singh (Punjabi University) 131kg, 165kg, 296kg.

109kg class: 1. K Vignesh (Anna University) 124kg, 150kg, 274kg; 2. Sunil (Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University) 117, 147kg, 264kg; 3. Prince (Lovely Professional University) 113kg, 140kg, 253kg.

SHOOTING

Women 10m Air Rifle: Shailaja Patel (Swarnim Gujarat Sports University) 16 beat Atmika Gupta (Rajasthan Technical University) 10; Bronze medal: Dnyaneshwari Patil (Shivaji University)

Women 10m Air Rifle Team: 1. Panjab University, Chandigarh (Zeena Khita 631.7, Palak 624, Vanshika Shahi 622.9) 1878.6 points; 2. Guru Nanak Dev University 1871.3; 3. University of Mumbai 1871.

Women Trap Individual (Final): N Neeru (Guru Nanak Dev University) 31 bt Mahima Vishwakarma (Barkatullah University) 28; Bronze: Vidhi Singh (Guru Nanak Dev University).

Women Trap Team: 1. Delhi University 296 (Varda Sharma 104, Kirti Gupta 97, Aadya Tripathi 95); 2. Guru Nanak Dev University 281; 3. Not awarded.

Men Trap Individual (Final): Arav Singh Dagar (Panjab University) 31 bt Jungsher Virk (Punjabi University) 30; Bronze: Shardul Vihan (Shobhit University).

Men Trap Team: 1. Punjabi University 324 (Sehajpreet Singh 113, Jungsher Virk 112, Gurfateh Kaleka 99); 2. Panjab University 316; 3. Guru Nanak Dev University 315.

VOLLEYBALL

Men

Final: SRM University bt University of Calicut 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-19); Bronze Medal: MG University bt Kurukshetra University 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-23)

Women

Final: SRM University bt Bharathiar University 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-14); Bronze medal: Adamas University bt MG University 3-2 (29-31, 25-18, 22-25, 28-26, 15-12)

MALLAKHAMB

Women’s team: 1. University of Mumbai 86.45 (Pole Mallakhamb 42.70; Rope Mallakhamb 43.75); 2. Savitri Phule University, Pune, 82.95; 3. Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University 75.45.

Other results:

BOXING

Women (semifinals)

45-48kg: Shilpa Yadav (Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University) bt Sunena (Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya) 4-1; Shobha Koli (Soban Singh Jeena University) bt Somwati (Chandigarh University) 5-0

48-50kg: Rinky Kishor (Bundelkhand University) bt Sanjeeta (Maharshi Dayanand University) 3-2; Pooja (Ch Ranbir Singh University) bt Aarti (Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidhyalaya) 5-0.

50-52kg: Diya Bache (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University) bt Nisha Rani (Ch Devi Lal University) 4-1; Renu (Indira Gandhi University Meerpur) bt Nikita (Kurukshetra University) 4-1.

52-54kg: Sandeep Kaur (Chandigarh University) bt Chetna Saini (Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University) 4-1; Shivani (Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Shekhawati University) bt Gayatri Kasnyal (Sobhan Singh Jeena University) 5-0.

54-57kg: Kirti (Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidhyalaya) bt Nitika (Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Shekhawati University) 4-1; Poonam (Kurukshetra University) won by walkover.

57-60kg: Muskan (Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Shekhawati University) bt Vinka (Kurukshetra University) 3-2; Rekha (Indira Gandhi University) bt Neha (Maharaja Ganga Singh University) 5-0.

60-63kg: Deepika Sharma (Ch Ranbir Singh University) bt Priyanka (Panjab University) 3-2; Rajbala (Pt Ravishankar Shukla University) bt Sayali Ahire (Savitribai Phule Pune University) referee stopped contest in round 3.

63-66kg: Siwi (Kurukshetra University) bt Anju Deswal (Panjab University) 5-0; Astha Pahwa (Ch Charan Singh University) bt Neha Kashnyal (Soban Singh Jeena University) 5-0.

66-70kg: Kusum (Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology) bt Lashu Yadav (Kurukshetra University) 5-0; Kiran (Shri Khushal Das University) bt Komalpreet Kaur (Chandigarh University) 5-0.

70-75kg: Deepika (Ch Ranbir Singh University) bt Khushi (Chandigarh University) 4-1; Shvetima Thakur (Himachal Pradesh University) bt Tamanna (Kurukshetra University) 3-2.

75-81kg: Neha (Nirwan University) bt Chandan Chaudhary (Lovely Professional University) 4-0; Komal (Panjab University) bt Manpreet Kaur (Kurukshetra University) 3-2.

81-81+kg: Neha (Punjabi University) bt Palwinder Kaur (The Maharaja Bhupinder Singh University) 5-0; Deepika (Ch. Bansi Lal University) bt Mehak Mor (Panjab University) referee stopped the contest in round 1.

HOCKEY

Men

Pool A: Savitribai Phule University Lovely 6 (Taleb Shah 17′, 26′, 54′, 59′, Prajwal Moharkar 10′, Venkatesh Kenche 60′) bt Professional University 0; Punjabi University 4 (Michael Topno 2′, Vikas 6′, Mahakdeep Singh 9′, Suraj Kumar 30′) bt Bangalore University 3 (Mohammed Fahad VA 24′, 60′, Prajwal CK 53′).

Pool B: Sambalpur University 2 (Nabin Kujur 52′, 60′) bt VBS Purvanchal University 1 (Arpit Rajbhar 8′); Bangalore City University 3 (Harish Mutagar 28′, 38′, 40′) bt Guru Nanak Dev University 2 (Rajinder Singh 7′, 9′).

Women

Pool A: University of Mysore 2 (Yashika M G 29′, 40′) beat Ranchi University 1 (Albela Rani Toppo 45′)

FOOTBALL

Women

Group A: Vidyasagar University 2 (Mamata Mahata 13’, Mugli Hemram 88’) bt Bharathisadan University 0; Annamalai University 5 (Saritha 11’ 32’, Minnoliya S 44’, Vembarasi R 72’ 73’,) bt Madurai Kamraj University 0.

Group B: Chaudhari Bansi Lal University 2 (Rajni 29’, Renu 44’) bt Utkal University 0; Gurunanak Dev University 3 (Asha 35’, Anjali C 74’ 84’) bt Lovely Professional University 1 (Rajni Dagar 15’).

BADMINTON (semifinals)

Men’s Team

SRM University bt Punjabi University 3-1 (Rithvik Sanjeevi S lost to Maisnam Luwang 18-21, 18-21; Hari Arunesh bt Ayush Gupta 21-19, 21-10; Mauryan K and Arjun Krishnan bt Kapil Chaudhary and Ayush Gupta 21-15, 17-21, 23-21; Kavin Thangam bt Mayank Choudhary 22-20, 8-21, 21-15).

Jain University bt Savitribai Phule Pune University 3-0 (Raghu Mariswamy bt Arya Bhivpathaki 21-17, 21-12; Rohith M bt Rishabh Deshpande 18-21, 21-13, 21-19; Raghu Mariswamy and Sai Pratheek bt Tejas Deo and Rishabh Deshpande 21-5, 21-12).

Women’s Team

Madurai Kamaraj University bt Osmania University 2-1 (Akshaya Arumugam lost to Karri Vaishnavi 18-21, 24-26; Arul Bala Radhakrishnan and Varshini S bt Karri Bhargavi and Karri Vaishnavi 21-7, 21-13; Varshini S bt Karri Bhargavi 21-8, 21-15).

Jain University bt SRM University 2-0 (Tanya Hemanth bt Kavipriya 21-16, 21-18; Janani Ananthakumar and Drithi Yatheesh bt Thanushree Ramesh and Nila Valluvan 21-15, 21-10).

BASKETBALL

Men

Group A: Kurukshetra University bt University of Mumbai 65-56;

Group B: Panjab University bt Jamia Millia University 90-72

Women

Group A: University of Madras bt Mahatma Gandhi University 67-56; Gurunanak University bt University of Mumbai 85-56

Group B: Kurukshetra University bt Jain University 50-45; SRM University bt Panjab University 83-43

TENNIS

Women’s Team

Group A : Savitribai Phule Pune University bt Jadavpur University 3-0 (Shreya Sagade bt Madhurima Mazumdar 6-4, 6-3; Pooja Ingale bt Monika Kumar 6-0, 6-1; Divija Godse and Ingale Pooja bt Monika Kumar and Madhurima Mazumdar 7(3)-6, 6-3)

Group B: University of Rajasthan bt Maharshi Dayanand University 3-0 (Sachi Sharma bt Ritu Ohlyan 7-5, 6-2; Ayushi Tanwar bt Nancy Malik 6-0, 6-0; Renee Singh and Ayushi Tanwar bt Nancy Malik and Ritu Ohlyan 6-0, 6-0 Ret)

Group C: Jain University bt Andhra University 2-1 (Sivanuja Peddada bt Shreya 6-0, 6-0, w.o; Reshma Maruri bt Sai Sree Aneesha Kamma 6-0, 6-1; Sai Sree Aneesha Kamma and Sivanuja bt Reshma Maruri and Serah Menezes 5-7, 6-4, [8- 10])

