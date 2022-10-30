Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League

The ninth edition of Pro Kabbadi League will air two great matches on Sunday. While Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Dabang Delhi. Both the matches will feature some edge-of-the-seat action and fans are looking forward to the weekend double-header. Jaipur Pink Panthers have lost their last two matches and would like to get back their winning ways.

In Bengaluru Bulls, they have a formidable opponent who is resurgent. Bengaluru Bulls have been in excellent form in the recent matches. Although they could only manage a draw in their last game against Patna Pirates, the likes of Vikash Khandola and Bharat are in great form. Jaipur Pink Panthers will have to execute their plans against the raiders of Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the second match is an interesting one. Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas face-off in what is a David and Goliath contest. Tamil Thalaivas will have to be at the top of their game if they are to beat this strong Delhi side. Pawan Sherawat and Ajinkya Pawar will be key for Tamil Thalaivas.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi will be played on October 30, Sunday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 7:30 pm IST on October 30.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi will begin at 8:30 pm IST October 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League matches between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Starting 7: Sunil Kumar, Shaul Kumar, Abhishek KS, V Ajith Kumar, Ankush, Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Starting 7: Vikash Khandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, GB More

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Starting 7: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, M Abhishek, Abhimanyu Kaushik, Pawan Sherawat, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu

Dabang Delhi Probable Starting 7: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Sandeep Dhull

