Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9

Pro Kabbadi League will feature three matches on November 12. It’s perhaps the third match of the night will be the most thrilling one. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi will face-off in a crucial match on Saturday. Jaipur Pink Panthers are coming into this match after suffering a defeat against Patna Pirates. Jaipur was not at the top of their game against Patna. The only positive for them from that match was the terrific form of Arjun Deshwal. The likes of Abhishek KS, V Ajith Kumar and Ankush will have to come up with the goods if they are to defeat a resurgent Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi will want to maintain their winning ways on Saturday. They finally broke their losing streak against Telugu Titans and will be aiming for a clinical win against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi, here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi will be played on November 12, Saturday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Starting 7: Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Abhishek KS, V Ajith Kumar, Ankush, Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari

Advertisement

Dabang Delhi Probable Starting 7: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Sandeep Dhull

Read all the Latest Sports News here