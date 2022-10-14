Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Starting Line-up for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants, Match 19, Pro Kabbadi League

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants will square off in the 19th match of the Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) on October 15. Jaipur Pink Panthers looked good in their match against Patna Pirates. Arjun Deshwal impressed with his lightning-quick raids. He is clearly the key player for Jaipur. But the likes of Rahul Chaudhari and V Ajith Kumar will also have to come up with the goods against Gujarat Giants. Meanwhile, Gujarat hasn’t had the ideal start to their campaign. They were steamrolled by Dabang Delhi on October 10. The duo of Rakesh Sangroya and Mahendra Rajput will have to step up against Jaipur Pink Panthers on Saturday. Ahead of the riveting 19th match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants be played?

Advertisement

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants will be played on October 15, Saturday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on October 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants?

Advertisement

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Arjun Deshwal

Vice-Captain: Rakesh Sangroya

Suggested Dream 11 team for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Dream11:

Advertisement

DEF: Sunil Kumar, Sandeep Kandola, Abhishek KS

ALL: V Ajith Kumar

RAI: Rakesh Sangroya, Arjun Deshwal, Mahendra Rajput

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Probable Line-up:

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing Line-up: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing Line-up: Sandeep Kandola, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Sangroya, Mahendra Rajput, Chandran Ranjit

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here