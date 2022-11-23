Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage

Puneri Paltan will be aiming to extend their brilliant winning streak to four matches when they feature in the Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday. In their next Pro Kabaddi League fixture, table-toppers Puneri Paltan will be up against a high-flying Jaipur Pink Panthers side on Wednesday. The two teams will be in action at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. In their first-leg meeting, Puneri Paltan had emerged victorious by a convincing margin of 32-24.

Puneri Paltan will now head into the fixture, after registering a thrilling 33-35 victory over Bengaluru Bulls, in their last match. After scripting 10 wins from 16 matches, Puneri Paltan have bagged 59 points in this season’s Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers recorded a comfortable 29-42 win over UP Yoddhas in their last Pro Kabaddi League encounter. After clinching 53 points from 15 matches, the winners of the inaugural edition of the Pro Kabaddi League currently occupy the third spot in the standings.

Ahead of Wednesday’s PKL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan; here is all you need to know:

What date PKL 2022-23 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will take place on November 23, Wednesday.

Where will the PKL 2022-23 match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the PKL 2022-23 match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan begin?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Jaipur Pink Panther sand Puneri Paltan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan match?

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan PKL match?

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Possible Starting XI:

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Reza Mirbagheri

Puneri Paltan Predicted Starting Line-up: Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali

