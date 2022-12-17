Home » News » Sports » Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming of PKL 2022 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the PKL 2022 between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan Live Streaming

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 17, 2022, 15:32 IST

Mumbai, India

The long wait is finally over. After 136 exhilarating matches in the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, two teams will now fight for the championship in the final. Jaipur Pink Panthers will aim to clinch their second Pro Kabaddi League title as they are set to take on Puneri Paltan in the summit clash tonight. The final match of this season will be played at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

Overall, Jaipur Pink Panthers will be making their third appearance in the finals of the Pro Kabaddi League tonight. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, are set to feature in the finals for the first time in the history of the completion.

The two teams have so far faced each other 20 times and Jaipur Pink Panthers have managed to get the better of Puneri Paltan in 10 games.

Ahead of the PKL final match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the PKL 2022 final match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan be played?

The PKL 2022 final match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will take place on December 17, Saturday.

Where will the PKL 2022 match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan be played?

The PKL final match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will be played at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the PKL 2022 final match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan begin?

The PKL final match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan final match?

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan PKL final match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan PKL final match?

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan PKL final match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Possible Starting XI:

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

Puneri Paltan Predicted Starting Line-up: Akash Shinde, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Fazel Atrachali

first published: December 17, 2022, 15:32 IST
last updated: December 17, 2022, 15:32 IST
