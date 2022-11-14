Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

U Mumba are placed in fourth position in the Pro Kabaddi League standings but they are just three points behind table-toppers Bengaluru Bulls. U Mumba will look to reduce the points deficit when they will be in action on Tuesday. In their next Pro Kabaddi League encounter, U Mumba will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers. The two teams will take part in the fixture at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune. U Mumba will head into the fixture after clinching two back-to-back victories.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, will aim to carry forward the winning momentum when they will resume their Pro Kabaddi League journey on Tuesday. In their last clash, the champions of the inaugural season registered a convincing 57-32 win over defending champions Dabang Delhi KC.

After securing eight wins from 13 matches, Jaipur Pink Panthers currently find themselves at the third spot on the points table.

Ahead of Tuesday’s PKL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba; here is all you need to know:

What date PKL 2022-23 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba will be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba will take place on November 15, Tuesday.

Where will the PKL 2022-23 match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba be played?

The PKL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

What time will the PKL 2022-23 match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba begin?

The PKL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba PKL match?

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba PKL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba PKL match?

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba PKL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Possible line-up:

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Reza Mirbagheri

U Mumba Predicted Starting Line-up: Guman Singh, Shivansh Thakur, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Mohit, Rinku, Kiran Magar

