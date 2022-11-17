Jake Paul Shares Update on WWE Star Logan's Injury Status

Logan Paul suffered a knee injury during his WWE title bout against Roman Reigns at the Crown Jewel event earlier this month. Logan had to endure multiple torn ligaments during his high-voltage clash against Reigns. And now, Jake Paul has shared valuable updates on his brother’s injury. Jake revealed that the setback is not actually as grievous as it was perceived to be initially. Notably, Jake was also present at the ringside to witness his brother feature in the prestigious championship battle.

“He’s doing better than expected. They thought it was supposed to be ACL but it just turned out to be MCL and meniscus, which is better. He’s rehabbing it in LA and hoping for the best," Jake said during a conversation with DAZN Boxing.

After the championship clash against Reigns at Crown Jewel, Logan had opened up on his fitness. “Torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL happened halfway through the match. Keep you all updated," read the Tweet shared by Logan.

Logan was expected to make his WWE return in January 2023 but the injury has now ruled him out for a longer period. Multiple fighters, including former kickboxer Andrew Tate and Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis, were reportedly up for the January 14 bout. However, the contest seems uncertain right now, following Logan’s injury.

“This affects my future with the WWE, it affects my boxing future which I already had to cancel a fight… January 14 was meant to be the Prime card with KSI, I do not want to say yet but we did have an opponent," Logan recently revealed during an episode of his podcast.

Logan made his WWE debut earlier this year at WrestleMania 38. In his opening fixture, Logan had paired up with The Miz and clinched a win over Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

The Crown Jewel event had offered Logan a great opportunity to get the better of Reigns and clinch the WWE Universal Championship. Logan, in his third WWE fixture, did put up a terrific fight but it was not enough to tackle the 37-year-old American professional wrestler.

YouTube star-turned-wrestler, Logan was also up against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami last year. Mayweather had eventually outboxed Logan after an intense battle of eight rounds.

