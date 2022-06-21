Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight "90 Precent" Confirmed, Says Coach Danny Smith

American YouTuber Jake Paul and British boxer Tommy Fury’s bout appeared to be imminent, as Jake’s coach Danny Smith confirmed that the fight is “90 per cent" agreed.

Smith has been coaching the YouTuber-turned-boxer for some time now and confirms that their end of the deal is complete. There are minor glitches that remain on Fury’s end which have to be sorted out before the fight can be officially announced.

The American boxer has already stated that he will fight at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the veteran Amanda Serrano also competing in the same arena. According to Most Valuable Promotions, they will both headline a massive Showtime pay-per-view event, with their opponents yet to be announced.

In an interview with the Vegas Insider, Smith said, “I’d probably say that we’re around 90 per cent done but we’re just waiting on their end, We’re good on our end. Whatever particulars that need to be worked out are from their end, that’s what we’re waiting on."

When asked about Jake’s chances of winning the bout, the coach backed his man to emerge victorious. “It’s going to be really, really good. He’s not a huge puncher, but decent, with the right hand he is pretty decent. I think that it’s a really, really good step up for both guys to be honest. The reason I’m picking Jake to beat Tommy is that Jake has more of a dog mentality, the bigger puncher, and he’s willing to trade," Smith said.

After completing four fights within 13 months (November 2020-December 2021), Paul has taken a long break from the ring. In his previous bouts, he viciously knocked out NBA star Nate Robinson and MMA world champion Ben Askren. He also defeated Tyron Woodley after a split-decision victory in the pay-per-view bout before taking a break to promote Amanda Serrano.

The fight between Paul and Fury was originally scheduled for December, last year. But the British boxer had to withdraw due to a broken rib and severe bacterial infection in his chest. Paul instead fought Woodley and defeated him to extend his professional boxing record to 5-0. He will be keen to make it six against Tommy Fury once the bout is finalized.

