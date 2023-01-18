Jamin Pugh AKA Jay Briscoe Dies Aged 38, AEW Boss Tony Khan Says Will 'Support His Family'

Jamin Pugh, one half of the Briscoe Brothers tag team, passed away on Tuesday at 38.

Pugh, who was best known by his ring name Jay Briscoe, died in a car accident in Laurel, according to a report in the local press.

AEW President Tony Khan took to social media to announce the news, writing: “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

Advertisement

Fellow pro wrestlers took to social media to mourn him and celebrte his legacy:

Wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer confirmed the cause of Jay’s passing.

Read all the Latest Sports News here