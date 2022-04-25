Jammu and Kashmir Athletes Express Their Gratitude to Honorable PM Narendra Modi

Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri. Narendra Modi met with prominent athletes from multiple disciplines in Jammu on the 25th of April.

The delegation of athletes present on the occasion expressed their gratitude to the PM for all the positive steps taken in J&K for the improvement of sports and sporting infrastructure.

An official thank you note signed by the athletes was handed over to the PM as a token of appreciation for the massive changes in the sporting ecosystem of the state.

Under the Prime Minister’s Development Package, special programs with a focus on sports in the northern state of India were sanctioned by the PM, resulting in the participation of over 17.5 lakh youngsters in the past year alone.

Khelo India centres were set up in each district under the program which is assured to boost the number of participants in sports exponentially.

The note handed over to the PM by renowned names in Indian sports read, “We the athletes, on behalf of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, express our deep and heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri. Narendra Modi Ji, for sanctioning a special sports package under the Prime Minister’s Development Package, along with Khelo India centres in each district and Khelo India Centres of Excellence in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

“Honourable sir, with this unprecedented addition in sports infrastructure and amenities, youth participation in sports has increased manifold," the statement continued.

Prime Minister Modi had spoken about the potential of sports and the influence they can have on a person’s life. He also acknowledges the power of sports on the international stage and notes that the recognition earned through sports adds to the recognition and strength of the country.

“The new state of the art infrastructure and allied sporting initiatives have helped all of us to excel in our chosen fields," the statement further read.

“It has given us the much-needed impetus to nurture our talent and has instilled in us the confidence to compete with the best athletes in the world," the note concluded.

