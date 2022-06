Jehan Driver and Katya Saini Take Lead on Day 1 of 3rd All India Kiteboarding Championships

Jehan Driver and Katya Saini took the lead at the end of Day 1 in the men’s and women’s categories respectively of the 3rd edition of the All-India Kite Boarding Championships at Veppalodai Beach, Tuticorin.

Jehan Driver presenting Quest Adventure finished the day with a score of 9.0 overcoming tough competition from the defending champion Arjun Motha of Aqua Outback who finished second with a score of 11.0 while Aqua Outback’s Dylan Fernandes finished third with a score of 14.0 at the end of the proceedings on Day one.

“The competition is tough here and it is going to be a very tight contest. I will try to maintain my lead in the next two days and win the title", said Jehan Driver.

In the women’s category Katya Saini showcased a consistent performance over three rounds and finished the day on top with a score of 4.0 above Keona Ranjini and Avishma Matta who scored 6.0 and 12.0 respectively.

“The conditions are good for kite boarding and I will focus on performing consistently over the next two days", said Katya Saini.

Amongst the men, third placed Dylan Fernandes while being more consistent amongst the top three, had to face the brunt of a 11-point penalty in round 2 by not sailing the course as defined for the championships, thereby slipping to the third place. Phillipe Dartnell, Jothi Basu and Sunil Rajani are close behind the top three being placed at the 4th, 5th and 6th positions respectively.

Earlier in the day, Honorary Joint Secretary General of Yachting Association of India Captain Jitendra Dixit inaugurated the 3rd edition of the All- India Kite Boarding Championships in the presence of Ajit Diaz, Founder Member, Tamil Nadu Sailing Association, D. Inbamani, General Manager, Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank, Dr. G.Sugumar, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Jayalalitha Fisheries University and P.R Ashok Kumar, DGM, Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank.

The All-India KiteBoarding Championship is being held under the aegis of the Yachting Association of India and Premier KiteBoarding Association. Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank are the title partners while AICCI Young Minds are the Industry Development partners. The event is being hosted by Aqua Outback, Tuticorin and is organised by the Tamil Nadu Sailing Association and Chennai Sailing Academy.

The three day event will see all top kite boarders in the country participating and the national champions will be decided at the end of all three race days.

