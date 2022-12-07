Joe Rogan Hints that Conor McGregor Could be Using Performance Enhancing Drugs

Apart from being an Ultimate Fighting Championship commentator, Joe Rogan is a comedian, actor, as well as a podcaster who hosts ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’. Rogan made some interesting comments about Conor McGregor recently.

McGregor hasn’t entered the ring ever since he suffered a broken leg in his most recent bout in July 2021. The 34-year-old lost three of his last four MMA fights but he’s hinted at a UFC return next year.

In an episode with guest ‘Derek Fitness’, Rogan implied that the Irish-born fighter was taking performance-enhancing drugs.

“He’s taking his shirt off and posing constantly, and he looks like his p*ss would melt that USADA cup. Like, it would just like burn a hole right through the bottom of that USADA cup."

These were some pretty grave accusations, but the 55-year-old commentator also stated that McGregor was capable of a comeback and hinted that the inactivity could also be one of the reasons for his inconsistency prior to the injury.

It will be interesting to see whether he can make a decent comeback to the ring. The 34-year-old fighter isn’t one to shy away from the limelight and responded to Joe Rogan in his quintessential ‘McGregor manner’

Conor McGregor supposedly took a swipe at these comments made by Rogan as he posted a now-deleted tweet. It was captioned as, “Joe looks like his piss melts his knickers. In the company [UFC] that long and never took a fight, Tae kwon do competition; call the cops."

Despite teasing a comeback via several social media posts, McGregor is yet to step into the return to the ring.

The likes of Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett are also campaigning to be the opponents when McGregor eventually makes his comeback.

Conor McGregor stated in a tweet in November that he was cleared for testing In February. He would thus be looking to complete his tow tests as per USADA and book a fight post that.

Despite only having played four UFC Fights since 2016 all the way up to his loss against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, McGregor still ranks 35 in the list of the World’s Highest Paid Athletes (2022).

It is estimated that he earned a whopping $33 million from his last match against Poirier and another $22 million from his clash with the same opponent in January 2021.

