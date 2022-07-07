Johannes Vetter Withdraws From World Athletics Championships

The upcoming World Athletics Championships scheduled to take place in Eugene, Oregon will miss the presence of 2017 javelin throw world champion, Johannes Vetter, who is battling shoulder issues.

The German confirmed his absence from the competition with a post on Instagram that read “As you probably have noticed, I haven’t shared much content over the past months. I have been fighting with shoulder problems since the beginning of the season. Therefore, we decided to not compete at the World Championship in Oregon."

“It’s tough to say when I will be able to compete again and I will need the following weeks to digest this decision. Nevertheless, I will try to keep you posted and share a few more updates."

Vetter’s withdrawal from the meet vastly improves India’s Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra’s chance of gold at the championships.

Chopra has been improving consistently after he shot to fame with the gold-clinching performance at the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian has started this year really well with his fantastic performances.

In his first competitive performance since the Olympic victory, he bagged the silver medal with a throw of 89.30 to set a new national record at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.

He followed that by claiming the gold medal at the Kuortane games in Finland where he beat world champions, Anderson Peters of Grandad, to the top stop, with a throw of 86.69m.

And recently, at the Stockholm Diamond League event, Chopra bagged another silver medal by breaking his own previous record throw to register a new national record. His javelin cleared 89.94m, just 0.06m shy of the magical 90m golden standard.

Chopra is confident that he will breach the 90m mark in the events to follow as he gears up for the next meet in Oregan with Vetter out of contention.

Chopra underwent a training camp in Turkey before this year’s events to work on his technique and hone his ability to further exploit his massive potential, which seems to have had a very positive impact on his physical and mental tuning ahead of the competitions.

