John Cena Birthday: The Champ’s Five Iconic WWE Matches

From the wrestling world to Hollywood, fans around the world know very well about the superstar that John Cena is. One of the best wrestlers in the mid-2000s, The Champ has pulled off some of the biggest wins in the wrestling world. The WWE star turns 45 today. And, fans just can’t keep calm. Here’s a look at his 5 most iconic matches:

John Cena VS Edge VS Randy Orton VS Shawn Michaels, Backlash (2007)

This match had four giants. With Cena, Edge, Orton and Michaels going against each other, you couldn’t even blink even for a second or you’d miss a punch. With John and Randy mostly fighting in the ring and Edge and Shawn fighting outside, the whole arena was somewhat of a spectacle.

John managed to win the four-way match after he fell on an unconscious Randy Orton following Shawn Michaels’ Sweet Chin Music. The referee thought Cena was pinning Orton and no was able to stop that. John Cena VS CM Punk, Money in the Bank (2011)

This match is said to be the most technically sound encounter of WWE. CM Punk became one of the greatest rivals after this match. The crowd did not back down in cheering for either of the superstars.

Although John Cena did not win this title, he very well put up a fight. The match was organised in Punk’s hometown and his WWE contract ended that night making it a memorable one. John Cena VS Umaga, Royal Rumble (2007)

This Last Man Standing match was iconic not just for the punches and kicks flying but also the stairs that are used to enter the ring. The wrestlers used that as a weapon to sabotage the other opponent.

What looked like a win for Umaga was turned into his loss and John did so by making good use of the stairs and his signature moves – The Attitude Adjustment and The Five Knuckle Shuffle. John Cena VS Edge, Unforgiven (2006)

This match holds a special place because of one particular reason – it was a TLC match. This means, it wasn’t just fists and kicks that were exchanged but tables, ladders and chairs were also involved.

Attitude Adjustment from the top of a ladder sent Edge falling through multiple tables and that was a memorable moment for wrestling fans around the world. This match marked the starting of John Cena’s 380 days as WWE Champion record. John Cena VS Seth Rollins VS Brock Lesnar, Royal Rumble (2015)

The monster, the champion and the young new underdog in the best three way match in history. Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Seth Rollins presented themselves as the titles in the respective order and this match featured everything from raw strength to technique to pure talent.

It was a delight to watch for the fans as the match was fought for the Heavyweight championship. Lesnar proved to be the monster he is and grabbed the title beating the other two in this brilliant match.

