John Cena Makes Guinness World Record for Fulfilling Most Wishes of ill Children Through 'Make A Wish Foundation”

Actor and 16-time WWE world champion John Cena registered his name in Guinness Book of World Records on Tuesday (September 20) as he made a world record for “the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation."

In 2002, Cena granted his first wish through the Make-A-Wish-Foundation, known to fulfill wishes of ill children. In the subsequent two decades, he went on to fulfil almost 650 wishes for critically ill children across the world.

The Guinness World Records announced on Tuesday which read, “New record: Most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation - 650 by @JohnCena. The @WWE superstar turned actor has over double the amount of wishes granted than anybody else!that Cena had . So far no individual has granted more than 200 wishes, which makes Cena’s record even more special."

Earlier, while talking about his involvement with the foundation, Cena had told Reuters, “If you ever need me for this ever, I don’t care what I’m doing, I will drop what I’m doing and be involved because I think that’s the coolest thing." He added, “If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part."

In 2012, Cena granted Make-A-Wish’s 1000th wish to a fan named Cardon. He is loved by the kids and after receiving the opportunity to meet Cena, children often take photos and hang out with him and sometimes even venture inside the ring ropes to get a real life experience of wrestling with their favorite wrestler.

As soon as the Guinness World Records shared the news, John Cena’s fans instantly heaped praises for him. Here’s a look at a few of them:

His fans across the world started tweeting GOAT (Greatest of All Times) John Cena

Cena is associated with Make-A-Wish Foundation which is a 42-year-old non-profit that helps in fulfilling the wishes of children (aged between 2 to 18) who have been diagnosed with critical illnesses.

Cena not only meets kids and fans through the foundation but also responds to stories and requests from social media and news outlets. In June, he met his fan named Misha Rohozhyn, a 19-year-old boy with Down syndrome who escaped from Ukraine’s Mariupol city after it was bombed by Russia. Cena got to know about Misha’s wish of meeting him from a Wall Street Journal report and then went to meet him.

