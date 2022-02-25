John Cena Receives Backlash For 'Insensitive' Tweet Promoting Peacemaker Amid Russia-Ukraine War

The world is reeling under a crisis right now with Russia and Ukraine in an armed conflict with each other and it is unambiguous that people would not take kindly to people trying to cash in on this tragic occurrence for their own benefit or belittle the incident. So, when internationally famous wrestler and actor John Cena used the conflict to promote his new series, it understandably drew backlash from people.

“If I could somehow conjure the abilities of a real-life Peacemaker, I think today would be a fantastic moment to do so," Cena tweeted only hours after Russia invaded Ukraine following a months-long build-up of forces on the Russian-Ukrainian border. Cena was referring to the eponymous title character of the HBO Max show.

This move by Cena was seen as a way to divert public attention to his ‘Peacemaker’ series by cashing in on a tragic occurrence. People thought it was highly insensitive of him to promote his show this way when people in Ukraine are dying or on the verge of death and destruction. It has been reported that over 100 people have died as a result of Russia’s invasion, with over 170 injured.

However, not all the comments he received were negative. There were a few who believed that the actor’s thoughts came from the right place and defended him saying he was allowed to express his thoughts.

This is not the first time Cena has received backlash for his statements. Cena has been slammed in the past for his backing of the Chinese Communist Party. Back in May, he made news when he apologised to China for referring to Taiwan as a country, as reported by New York Times. Because the Communist Party of China believes Taiwan to be a part of China, referring to Taiwan as a separate entity is considered derogatory and disrespectful in China.

The character of Peacemaker played by Cena in the HBO Max series, which is a comic character by DC, made its first live-action appearance in last year’s DC flick The Suicide Squad.

