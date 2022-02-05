John McEnroe Backs Rafael Nadal to Win a 22nd Major Before Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer

Tennis legend John McEnroe expressed his views on the GOAT fight among tennis’ Big Three but his verdict is sure to cause some heartburn to fans of the trio. The GOAT issue once again reared its head after Rafael Nadal became the first man to win 21 grand slams. The Spaniard defeated Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in an epic five-hour final of the 2022 Australian Open.

The Big Three – Roger Federer, Nadal and Novak Djokovic – have been the dominant forces with 20 major titles each in the Open Era and not to mention their own individual records. With each grand slam, the debate starts with which one of them is the greatest of their era, if not of all time.

Speaking to Eurosport, McEnroe, a seven-time Major singles champion, heaped praise on Nadal for the manner in which he rallied from two sets down to overcome Medvedev at Melbourne Park. The 62-year-old remarked that matches like that are what give tennis fans goosebumps.

With the French Open being the next big event of the tennis calendar, McEnroe does not see any reason why Nadal will not be able to grab his second grand slam of the year at his favourite hunting ground –Roland Garros. “Honestly, I think it is very difficult for Roger to win another grand slam tournament, even if nothing is impossible. For Novak Djokovic it depends a lot on the vaccine issue and we have to see if he will be able to participate in Paris, he said

McEnroe though wants the drama to continue and prefers all three of them ending up with same number of grand slams. “I would never want someone to lose. It just seems like they’re all so great that you sort of want them to tie, but at this point obviously, it’s doubtful," he added.

