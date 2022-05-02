Jon Jones’ Transformation for Possible Fight Against Stipe Miocic Divides Internet

Jon Jones’ return to the octagon cage is anticipated later this year. The former light heavyweight legend is training to move to the heavyweight category. This is evident from the recently surfaced picture of the fighter where he can be seen in a bulky shape as compared to his earlier physique.

The American fighter is speculated to fight Stipe Miocic, the former two-time heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones created a divided opinion on the internet with his physical transformation. While one side said that Stipe had no chance of winning as Jones looked like a beast, the other side was disappointed with his transformation.

The side that was all praise had users tweeting various compliments. A user said, “He’s going to wreck Stipe. That fight won’t be close." Another commented, “Y’all looking at the GOAT son. About to take the heavyweight goat title as well."

While these are some of the positive reactions, there are innumerable people on the internet mocking this move. A couple of pictures posted by MMA specialist Luca Fury on Twitter showed Jones lifting a huge weight in one picture and walking while showing his back to the camera in another. The second picture made it evident that his legs looked too thin for a heavyweight fighter.

Luca’s tweet read, “Heavyweight Jon Jones still skips leg day".

A user criticised this and said – “Seeing this makes me believe he’s more or less natural Light-Heavyweight".

Some others blamed it on a genetic disorder and said that his legs have been this way. A user wrote, “His legs have always been like this since the beginning of his career lol."

