Junior Squash: Delhi Girl Anahat Singh Wins Double Crown at Two SRFI Accredited Tournaments

Young squash player Anahat Singh (Twitter)
Anahat Singh won two successive double titles at Squash and Rackets Federation of India's 3 Star tournament in Allahabad and Kolkata.

PTI
NEW DELHI // Updated: November 16, 2021, 21:12 IST

Delhi school girl Anahat Singh won two successive double crown at Squash and Rackets Federation of India (SRFI)’s 3 Star tournament in Allahabad and Kolkata. In Allahabad at the Sanjay Gupta Memorial Tournament, 13-year-old Anahat won both women’s and girls’ U-15 events respectively.

In the age-group category, Anahat beat Unnati Tripathi of Uttarakhand 3-0 while in the women’s event, she got better of Sunita Patel of Maharashtra by an identical margin. In the earlier week, the current India No 1 also won double crown at the Bengal Open in Kolkata.

Anahat defeated Yashi Jain of Rajasthan 3-0 to win the girls’ U-15 title. The teenager also beat Rathika Seelan of Tamil Nadu 3-1 to clinch the women’s title as well.

first published: November 16, 2021, 21:12 IST