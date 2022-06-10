Justice Pankaj Naqvi Appointed Administrator of Judo Federation of India

The Delhi High Court has appointed former Allahabad High Court judge, Justice Pankaj Naqvi, as the administrator of the Judo Federation of India (JFI) and directed the erstwhile committee to hand over charge to him for the running of day-to-day affairs of the federation.

Hearing a batch of pleas related to the dispute in the JFI amongst its office-bearers, Justice Yashwant Varma, in a recent order, said the administrator will further initiate preparatory steps for holding elections for the constitution of the new executive committee.

“He (Justice Pankaj Naqvi) shall be authorised to make appropriate arrangements for the governance of the federation until elections are held," as per the order.

Advertisement

The pleas include the Bombay Judo Association’s petition alleging denial of voting rights despite the earlier order passed by the high court.

In its earlier order, the court had granted an early hearing of the batch of writ petitions in view of the upcoming Commonwealth Games at Birmingham.

The administrator shall also act as the signing authority for the operation of all bank accounts of the federation as also the authority for issuance of all financial instruments or cheques on behalf of the federation and which may be required for the conduct of its day-to-day affairs, payment of salaries, and meeting other expenses, the order said.

It further stated that upon taking over the affairs of the federation, the administrator shall firstly undertake a review of the existing constitution of the JFI and prepare a draft amended constitution that would be in conformity with the National Sports Code and the Model Guidelines.

The draft constitution that may be drawn may be duly publicised and provided to all constituents and members of the federation so that their views are elicited and obtained by the administrator.

Advertisement

The administrator shall also draw up a detailed plan for all preparatory steps that may be required to be undertaken bearing in mind the Commonwealth Games, the order read.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.