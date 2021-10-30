Kashmiri Girl Wins Gold Medal in U-14 Category of World Kickboxing Championship

Tajamul Islam, Kashmir’s 13-year-old kickboxer, won the gold medal in the U-14 category at World Kickboxing Championship in Cairo, Egypt on October 22. Islam is the first Kashmiri girl to have represented India in the competition, which took place from October 18-24. Islam defeated Argentina’s Lalina in the final. The third of the five children of her parents, Islam was born 56km away from Srinagar in Tarkpora, which is a remote village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Islam played four bouts in the event, where she played her first two matches against local players. Her third and fourth bout were against players from France and Argentina, respectively, Times of India reported. About the final, Islam said her opponents was quick “But I kept my cool and it paid off," she said to TOI after returning home.

Advertisement

Islam is a student of 7th standard in Army Goodwill School in Bandipora and is also a brand ambassador of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme. She said that she had represented India in Italy in 2016 in the under-9 category, when 90 other countries had participated. She had won gold even then as an 8-year-old. This time in the world championship, she said India had representation from 30 players in different age or weight categories.

Islam shared that she wants to be an orthopaedic surgeon and joked, “I want to break as well as join the bones by becoming a ‘bone and joint’ doctor. She further told that it was her mother who always encouraged her and mandated on her father to allow her to play the game.

“I feel very proud of my daughter. The news of her winning the gold has spread in the area. Tajamul got into kickboxing in 2014 when she joined a local academy, which trains young boys and girls in martial arts in Bandipora," Islam’s father said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.