Kerala's Former MLA Wins Two Bronze Medals in World Masters Athletics

Former member of the Kerala legislative assembly from Piravom and senior leader of the CPM, M.J. Jacob, 82, has won two bronze medals in World Masters Athletic Tampere held in Finland.

The veteran politician won the medals in the 200m hurdles and 80m hurdles competition in the M80 category which is for men aged between 80 and 84 years, his office informed.

ALSO READ: FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup: India Out of Medal Contention After Narrow 0-1 Loss to Spain

He had won gold medals in 80 m hurdles and 200 m hurdles in Kerala masters athletics held earlier this year. He had also won a gold medal in the Asian Masters Athletics championship previously.

Advertisement

M.J. Jacob had won the Pirvarom assembly seat for the CPM in 2006 defeating the then sitting MLA and former minister late T.M. Jacob. Piravom is a Congress bastion and his victory was rated as a surprising win in the electoral politics of Kerala.

ALSO READ: Shooting World Cup: Arjun Babuta Strikes Gold in 10m Air Rifle Final

He was also the former president of Tirumarady panchayath and served as Ernakulam district panchayath member.

The World Masters Athletic Tampere, held from June 29 to July 10, is a world championship event for athletics (track and field) for male and female athletes aged 35 and above.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.