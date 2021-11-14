Khel Ratna Krishna Nagar's Mother Passes Away Hours Before He Received the Award

Para shuttler and Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Krishna Nagar’s 49-year-old mother passed away in a tragic incident, just hours before the player received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award from the hands of President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. Krishna was in Delhi to receive the award and his physiotherapist father Sunil Nagar didn’t even give him the news. It was only when he reached back home in Jaipur that he came to know.

Krishna had won gold in the men’s singles SH6 category at the Tokyo Paralympics and was bestowed with the Khel Ratna honour for the same. However, he couldn’t even fully enjoy the moment.

The sequence of the devastating incident began on November 10 before Krishna was ready to leave for Delhi to receive the Khel Ratna. Around noon, he had asked his mother to cook for him and his father had also come home from work.

“Three of us were having a fun time. I didn’t notice when she headed to the roof. I had taken a shower and was drying my towel when I heard a loud thump.Upon checking, I realised that my mother had fallen to the first floor of our house from the terrace," Krishna told Times of India.

They rushed her to the hospital, where she was admitted in the ICU. “The doctors assured me that she was showing signs of improvement and I left for Delhi on Thursday. But she died in the hospital last night. She never regained consciousness after the fall," Krishna choked.

Apart from Krishna, the 12 recipients of Khel Ratna are Neeraj Chopra, Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain, Mithali Raj, Sunil Chhetri, Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil, Pramod Bhagat and Manish Narwal.

