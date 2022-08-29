'Khelega India Tabhi Toh Khilega India': Prime Minister and Athletes Encourage People to Play Sports on National Sports Day

India is celebrating 10 years of National Sports Day today on August 29, commemorating the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the hockey wizard of India.

This day is celebrated to recognize and appreciate the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand while creating awareness about the importance of incorporating sports and physical activities in our day-to-day life.

On this day, a number of sporting events are organized around the country on the theme of promoting sports among people. Celebrating the victories and developments in all sports, Prime Minister shared a video on twitter and captioned it as,

“Greetings on National Sports Day and tributes to Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary.

The recent years have been great for sports. May this trend continue. May sports keep gaining popularity across India."

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur also expressed his thoughts on the celebration of National Sports Day and highlighted how Khelo India campaign has helped youngsters from all parts of India to get into sports field.

Former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind also gave tribute to Major Dhyan Chand and wished everyone on National Sports Day.

Sports Authority of India shared pictures of the events happening at JLN Stadium, New Delhi on National Sports Day.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a picture of all Indian cricketers and wished all the citizens of India a very happy National Sports Day.

Celebrating this day, many athletes sent their wishes to all Indian citizens. Here’s a look at a few of them:

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared motivational stories of athletes who brought laurels for India and encouraged everyone to pick up any sport and play it regularly. Tendulkar also stressed on that age is no bar to transform and therefore, we should strive to make India a fitter nation.

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra shared a video and captioned it as,

“To honour the legend Major Dhyan Chand, National Sports Day falls on August 29th, and I look forward to seeing India come out and play sport. Not just on that day, but through the year! 🇮🇳 #NationalSportsDay"

Paralympian Deepa Malik shared a very motivational video of hers encouraging everyone to play at least one sport everyday. Here’s a look at her message on this day

