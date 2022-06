Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra, Haryana Win 5 Golds Each, Battle for Overall Championships to be Decided on Final Day

After being neck and neck from Day 1, hosts Haryana and defending champions Maharashtra will fittingly battle it out one last time on Monday, hoping to annex the Khelo India Youth Games, 2021 crown.

Amazingly, on the penultimate day too, both collected five gold medals each to maintain the status quo of the last couple of days, with Maharashtra holding a solitary gold advantage.

At the time of writing, Maharashtra had 42 gold, 35 silver and 30 bronze while Haryana had 41 gold, 35 silver and 42 bronze. This includes the mallakhamb pole gold won by Maharashtra that is yet to reflect in the official medals tally.

Haryana will, however, enter the final day with utmost confidence as 20 gold are up for grabs in boxing. They have as many as 12 boxers in the finals while Maharashtra have only four.

They are also in both the handball finals and would fancy at least one gold. The boys are up against Delhi and their girls against Himachal Pradesh.

Maharashtra too are in both the kho-kho finals and are expected to take these gold. Neither Haryana nor Maha are in the other finals, the two basketball matches and the Boys table tennis and football summit clashes.

The day started with archers Riddhi (girls recurve) from Haryana and Maharashtra’s Aditi Swami (girls compound) opening the gold medal account for their respective states.

Swimmer Apeksha Fernandes grabbed two gold medals in 200m butterfly and 50m breaststroke and table tennis star Diya Chitale defeated Delhi’s Lakshita Narang 4-3 in the Girls singles final and Rishabh Ghubde added a gold for Maharashtra in boys pole mallakhamb.

However, if Maharashtra were hoping to open up a sizeable lead, Haryana judokas and swimmers had other plans. Local boys Ravi and Anil clinched the -81kg and +81kg judo golds before Veer Khattar grabbed the Boys 50m freestyle gold with a timing of 23.94s and Vansh Pannu made it four gold medals from the swimming pool with a timing of 27.84s in the Boys 50m breaststroke final.

Among other contingents, mallakhamb star Pankaj Gargama helped Madhya Pradesh cement their place in the top-10 standing with three gold medals (Boys all round, rope and hanging).

Kerala continued to dominate the Kalaripayattu events bagging three of the four gold medals on offer on the final day of competition to return with a rich haul of 14 gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze to stay in the top five. Karnataka remained on Number 3, thanks to their swimmers.

Tamil Nadu girl’s football team added a gold medal to their tally with a 2-0 win over Jharkhand with two girls with the same name ¬ Shanmuga Priya and Shanmugapriya ¬ scoring a goal each.

RESULTS;

G: GOLD; S: SILVER; B: BRONZE

Football

Girls – Tamil Nadu bt Jharkhand 2-0

Table Tennis

Girls Singles- G: Diya Chitale (Maharashtra) bt Lakshita Narang (Delhi) 4-3

B: Radhapriya Goel (Uttar Pradesh) bt Suhana Saini (Haryana) 4-1

Archery

Girls

Recurve- G: Ridhi (Haryana); S: Tamnna (Haryana); B: Vitasa Thakur (Madhya Pradesh)

Compound- G: Aditi Gopichand Swami (Maharashtra); S: Avneet (Punjab); B: Madala Surya Hamsini (Andhra Pradesh)

Boys

Recurve- G: Kapish Singh (Rajasthan); S: Ajay Kumar Nagarwal (Rajasthan); B: Juyel Sarkar (West Bengal)

Compound– G: Kunderu Venkatadri (Andhra Pradesh); S: Parth Korde (Maharashtra); B: Priyansh (Delhi)

Kalaripayattu

Girls

Urumi Veeshal (Weilding of Flexible Sword) Below 40 KG – G: Ann Mary Xavier (Kerala); S: M Swetha (Tamil Nadu); B: Alvina Joseph (Delhi)

Urumi Veeshal (Weilding of Flexible Sword) Above 40 KG - G: Nyshana K K (Kerala); S: Adithya M P (Kerala); B: Farisa Rahma (Kerala)

Boys

Urumi Veeshal (Weilding of Flexible Sword) Below 40 KG – G: V Jeeva (Tamil Nadu); S: Pranav Jithesh (Delhi); B: Athul Krishna M (Delhi)

Urumi Veeshal (Weilding of Flexible Sword) Above 40 KG – G: Sayooj V V (Kerala); S: Akshay Sreedharan (Kerala); B: Muhammed Mukthar E (Kerala)

Mallakhamb

All Around Individual Championship

Boys

G: Pankaj Gargama (Madhya Pradesh); S: Monu Netam (Chhattisgarh); B: Indrajeet Nagar (Madhya Pradesh)

Apparatus Championship

Boys

Pole – G: Rishabh Ghubde (Maharashtra); S: Monu Netam (Chhattisgarh); B: Indrajeet Nagar (Madhya Pradesh)

Rope – G: Pankaj Gargama (Madhya Pradesh); S: Indrajeet Nagar (Madhya Pradesh); B: Hemachandran (Tamil Nadu)

Hanging – G: Pankaj Gargama (Madhya Pradesh); S: Chetan Mankare (Maharashtra); B: Rohit Kumar (Rajasthan)

Apparatus Championship

Girls

Pole – G: Harshita Kanadkar (Madhya Pradesh); S: Siddhi Gupta (Madhya Pradesh); B: Palak S Churi (Maharashtra)

Rope – G: Soniya Kushwaha (Uttar Pradesh); S: Madhavi Singh (Rajasthan); B: Sarita Poyam (Chhattisgarh)

Swimming

Boys

200M Butterfly- G: Aryan Panchal (Guj) 02:03.36; S: Bikram Changmai (Del) 02.04.63; B: Utkarsh Patil (Kar) 02:05.49

50M Freestyle – G: Veer Khatkar (Har) 00:23.94; S: Sambhavv R (Kar) 00:24.04; B: Harsh Saroha (Har) 00:24.17

50M Breaststroke – G: Vansh Pannu (Har) 00: 27.84; S: Swadesh Mondal (Ben) 00: 30.23; B: Vidith Shankar (Kar) 00:30.27

4X100M Freestyle – G: Karnataka 3:35.28; S: Maharashtra 3:39.41; S: Haryana: 3:40.12

Girls

200M Butterfly- G: Apeksha Fernandes (Mah) 02:18.39; S: Astha Choudhary (Assam) 02:20.02; B: Hashika Ramachandra (Kar) 2:22.87

50M Freestyle – G: Jhanvi Choudhary (Del) 00:26.92; S: Jasnoor Kaur (Pun) 00: 27.47; B: Ridhima Veerendrakumar (Kar) 00: 27.92

50M Breaststroke – G: Apeksha Fernandes (Mah) 00: 33.78; S: Vihitha Nayana (Kar) 00: 34.67; B: Venika Parikh (Guj) 00:35.74

1500M Freestyle – G: Vritti Agarwal (Tel) 18:01.45; S: Shirin (Kar) 18:04.49; B: Ashwmita Chandra (Kar) 18:29.23

Judo

Boys

-81KG – G: Ravi (Haryana); S: Kush Yadav (Gujarat); B: Sheetal N (Manipur)

+81KG – G: Anil (Haryana); S: Maanvender Singh (Haryana); B: Prakhar K Singh (Uttar Pradesh)

Girls

-63KG – G: Kalpana I (Manipur); S: Sneha S (Uttar Pradesh); B: Gautami Kanchan (Maharashtra)

+63KG – G: Nandini Vats (Delhi); S: Ishroop Narang (Punjab); B: Himanshi Sejwal (Delhi)

BasketBall

Girls

1. Punjab bt Rajasthan 74-46

2. Tamil Nadu bt Karnataka 65-62

Boys

1. Punjab bt Tamil Nadu 72-61

Handball

Boys

1. Delhi bt Jammu & Kashmir 41-30

2. Haryana bt Uttar Pradesh 28- 25

Girls

1. Himachal Pradesh bt Uttar Pradesh 43-19

2. Haryana bt Delhi 34-27

BOXING

Boys

Minimum Weight (46-48 KG) – Ashish (Haryana) bt Himanshu Kaushal (Delhi) 5-0; Vishwanath Suresh (Maharashtra) bt Maan Singh (Jammu & Kashmir) 5-0

Flyweight (48-51 KG) – Mohammed Billal (Telangana) bt Kavi (CHD) 4-1; Bishwamitra Chongtham (Manipur) bt Himanshu Rawat (Delhi) 5-0

Bantam Weight (51-54 KG) – Ankit (CHD) bt Anand Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) 4-1; Victor Singh Shaikhom (Maharashtra) bt Gaurav (Delhi) 5-0

Feather Weight (54-57 KG) – Vijay Singh (Maharashtra) bt Ayush (Haryana) 4-1; Himanshu Shrivas (Madhya Pradesh) bt Akash Pundir (Uttar Pradesh) 5-0

Light Weight (57-60 KG) – Rabichandra Singh L (Manipur) bt Vikas Kumar (Madhya Pradesh) 4-1; Harsh (D&D) bt Sidharth (Uttar Pradesh) 5-0

Light Welter Weight (60-63.5 KG) – Vanshaj (Haryana) bt Aditya Goud (Maharashtra) 5-0; Imdad Hussain (Assam) bt Vishwas Malik (Rajasthan) RSC R1

Welter Weight (63.5 – 67 KG) – Achal Veer Karwasra (CHD) bt Mohit Kanjar (Madhya Pradesh) 5-0; Anjani Kumar M (Andhra Pradesh) bt Vikas Kumar (Punjab) 5-0

Light Middle Weight (67-71 KG) – Harshit Rathee (Haryana) bt Gagan (Delhi) 4-1; Ashish Hooda (CHD) bt Manik Singh (Maharashtra) 5-0

Middle Weight (71-75 KG) – Kunal Ghortade (Maharashtra) bt Paramvir Singh (Punjab) WO; Deepak (Haryana) bt Akash Das (Jharkhand) RSC R1

Light Heavy Weight (75-80 KG) – Vishal (Haryana) bt Himanshu (Himachal Pradesh) WO; Aksh Garg (Punjab) bt Ankush Chahal (Delhi) 3-2

Girls

Minimum Weight (45-48 KG) – Ragini Upadhyay (Uttar Pradesh) bt Sanjana (Delhi) 3-2; Gitika (Haryana) bt Yamini Kanwar (Rajasthan) 5-0

Light Fly (48-50 KG) – Tamanna (Haryana) bt K Anju Devi (Karnataka) 4-1; Suvidha Bhagat (Punjab) bt Monika Mallick (Ben) 5-0

Fly (50-52 KG) – Neeru Khatri (Haryana) bt Simran Verma (Maharashtra) 4-1; Ritu (Himachal Pradesh) bt Yoogasri (Karnataka) 5-0

Bantam (52-54 KG) – Aarti Dhariya (UTK) bt Aikon Mili (Assam) 5-0; Neha (Haryana) bt Rishika R Hole (Maharashtra) 4-0

Feather (54-57 KG) – H Griviya Devi (Manipur) bt Renu (CHD) 3-2; Preeti (Haryana) bt Anju (Rajasthan) RSC R2

Light (57-60 KG) – Preeti Dahiya (Haryana) bt Shaheen Gill (Punjab) 5-0; Kalpana (Rajasthan) bt Lakshita Sharma (Madhya Pradesh) 5-0

Light Welter (60-63 KG) – Rudy Lalhmingmunai (Mizoram) bt M Swetha (Tamil Nadu) 5-0; Isha Gurjar (Rajasthan) bt Riya (Delhi) 5-0

Welter (63-66 KG) – Sneha Kumari (Himachal Pradesh) bt Vishakha Vartiya (Punjab) 5-0; Muskan (Haryana) bt Anjali Chahar (Uttar Pradesh) RSC R1

Light Middle (66-70 KG) – Shivani (Delhi) bt Sneha (Rajasthan) 5-0; Lashu Yadav (Haryana) bt Saie Vinayak Davkhar (Maharashtra) 5-0

Middle (70-75 KG) – Khushi (Punjab) bt Reena Rajasthan RSC R2; Ekta (Himachal Pradesh) bt Sneha (Haryana) 4-1

Kho Kho

Girls (Semi Finals)

1. Maharashtra bt West Bengal 9-8

2. Odisha bt Punjab 9-8

Boys (Semi Finals)

1. Maharashtra bt Delhi 15-9

2. Odisha bt West Bengal 16-13

