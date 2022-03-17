Kidambi Srikanth Through to Second Round at All England Championship

The All-England Badminton Championship is currently gaining momentum after commencing on March 16. Ace shuttler and former world champion, Kidambi Srikanth, recently shared a post on Instagram depicting his victory play in the first round of the badminton championship.

Winning both the games, Srikanth has defeated Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen, making him short of three and seven points. Sharing the post on Instagram, Srikanth wrote, “Happy with the start at All England 2022. Onto the next round."

Take a look:

Since shared, the picture has managed to amass close to 5,000 likes and floods of congratulatory comments complimenting the post.

Srikant, after defeating Kantaphon, has proceeded to the second round and will now face Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, who also proceeded to the second rounding after defeating India’s Parupalli Kashyap.

Srikant is currently ranked 12th in the world rankings and is the second-best Indian shuttler, only after Lakshya Sen. His opponent in the second round, Ginting currently resides at number 5 in the world rankings. Srikant won his first BWF title in 2017. The last accolade for Kidambi Srikanth was when he won the World Championship Silver Medal in 2021.

The All-England Badminton Championship 2022 began on March 16 and will reach its culmination on March 20. Apart from the first-round success of Kidambi Srikanth, star shuttlers, P.V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, too tasted victory in the first round.

The Indian shuttlers will be battling with a net in between and try to dilute the spell and break the 21-year-long drought at the All-England championship. The title has not been lifted since Pullela Gopichand in 2021. Before Gopichand, the trophy was given a peck by Prakash Padukone in 1980.

India did come close in 2015 when Saina Nehwal reached the finals but the result was not fruitful. It is for the future to tell if the spell will break this year or not.

