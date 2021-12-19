BWF World Championships 2021 Men's Singles Final Live Score: Kidambi Srikanth Takes on Loh Kean Yew in Gold Medal Clash

The medals are being presented in the men’s doubles category. Japan, for the first time in their history, have won the gold medal in men’s doubles category at the worlds.
It’s time. The penultimate final of the day is done with and Kidambi Srikanth will enter the court in few minutes from now. Stick with us for all the live updates.
Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi beat He Ji Ting and Tan Qiang of China to clinch the men’s doubles title. Hoki and Kobayashi win 21-12, 21-18
Kidambi Srikanth boasts of a superb record having won six BWF Superseries singles titles, three BWF Grand Prix singles title and one BWF International Challenge singles title. A world championship gold will cement his legacy as one of India’s finest.
The women’s doubles title was bagged by the Chinese pair of Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan as they defeated Japan’s Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan in straight games. Qingchen and Yifan won 21-16, 21-17 to win the gold medal.
Akane Yamaguchi of Japan defeated Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei rather easily in straight games. Yamaguchi won 21-14, 21-11 to win her maiden women’s singles gold at the world championships. Overall, this is her second medal from the event, adding to the bronze she won in 2018.
Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai clinched the mixed-doubles gold as they defeated Yuta Watanbe and Arisa Higashino of Japan 21-13, 21-4 in straight games to become the champions.
Today is the finals day at the 2021 badminton worlds with three events (mixed doubles, women’s singles and women’s doubles) already done with.
Kidambi Srikanth has already created history by becoming the first ever Indian male shuttler to make the final of a BWF World Championship event. He overcame a stiff challenge from compatriot Lakshya Sen on Saturday to book a date with destiny. In his path stands Loh Kean Yew of Singapore who defeated Anders Anonsen of Denmark to make the final.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the BWF World Championship 2021 men’s singles final where India’s Kidambi Srikanth will be hoping to create more history, fighting for the gold medal.
BWF Championships 2021 Men’s Singles Final Live Score: Kidambi Srikanth will take on Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men’s singles final of the BWF Championships final 2021 in Spain today. Srikanth won five successive points in the decider against Lakshya Sen, fighting back from 16-17 down to emerge winner in three games and storm into the title clash.
Lakshya won the first game but Srikanth came back strongly in the second game and used his experience to seal the victory and reach his maiden World Championship final, He was trailing in the decider before coming back with a last-ditch push to reach the maiden final of his career. The 28-year-old defeated compatriot Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in just over one hour in the first semi-final.
Lakshya came out all guns blazing and won the first game at 21-17, capitalising on some mistakes by Srikanth, playing some good shots off his backhand.
Though the two Indian stars were meeting for the first time, Lakshya fought back to take lead in the first game. from 2-2, Srikanth took lead but Lakshya came back to take 15-10 lead. He went on to win the game 21-17.
After scores went neck-and-neck in the second game, the 12th seed Srikanth took lead from 9-9, playing some superb shots to maintain pressure on Lakshya. The former World No 1 opened up a 13-10 lead and slowly built on to win the game 21-14 to make it 1-1.
The two players remained neck and neck in the decider before Lakshya went ahead 11-8. However, Srikanth used his superior experience and fought back strongly to win the last few points and sealed a memorable victory.
