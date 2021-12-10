Kimi Raikkonen, The 'Iceman' Who Won Ferrari's Last F1 Title

Kimi Raikkonen, known for his ice-cool demeanor, will draw curtains on an illustrious driving career when he steps into the cockpit of an F1 car for one final time this Sunday at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Raikkonen is also the last among his breed, a driver to win the title for Ferrari.

Raikkonen’s was a long career, spanning across two decades. He announced his retirement earlier this year in September with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday becoming his last F1 race. Speaking to the media at Yas Marina on Thursday, the “Iceman" said his wife Minttu will be more emotional for his final race.

>Also Read: Advantage Hamilton After Practice For Abu Dhabi Showdown

Advertisement

So, now is as good a moment as any to reflect on one of the sport’s most illustrious careers. Raikkonen debuted in the year 2001 with Sauber and first won fans over with his on-track skills. He joined the sport at a time when Michael Schumacher was the ultimate name in F1. The Finn did follow into Schumacher’s footsteps to win the World title fight by a single point in 2007.

Raikkonen is known for his quiet attitude - a man of few words. His aversion to public events is not a secret. His one-liners, a stuff of legends.

The driver’s current team is Alfa Romeo who did pay their tributes for his last race. “Say it in carbon: Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN to feature livery message for Kimi and Antonio in Abu Dhabi," read the tweet.

Advertisement

Formula 1’s official Twitter handle also posted an image of the final practice session of Raikkonen’s Formula One career.

With 103 podium finishes, Raikkonen is one of just five drivers who has finished on the podium over 100 times. In his two-decade run, he has won 21 Grand Prix. Raikkonen left Formula One in 2010 to compete in the World Rally Championship. However, in two years’ time, he was back again on the F1 track.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.