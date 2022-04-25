KIUG 2022 a Stepping Stone Towards my Olympic Dream: Jammu-based Fencer Javed Ahmad

For many of the athletes in action here in Bengaluru at the Khelo India University Games 2021, this is an opportunity to hone their skills and test their mettle under stiff competition from some of the best competitors across the length and breadth of India. One such athlete is Jammu-based fencer Javed Ahmad, who is seeking a platform in these Games to make further improvements in his craft.

“The Khelo India University Games 2021 gives us a huge platform to showcase our skills and our hard work. My ultimate dream is to represent and win a medal for India in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the Khelo India University Games are a stepping stone towards that dream of mine," Ahmad said about his vision.

Fencing – which is seen as a niche discipline in India – represents an opportunity of a lifetime for Ahmad, who aims to become India’s first Olympic medallist in the sport. Speaking about his initiation in the sport, Ahmad said, “I initially began fencing as a hobby, but as soon as I realised I am making steady improvements, I wanted to become India’s best fencer. I began to visualise this sport as a medium to achieve something great in my career. Thus, I began fencing with an aggressive interest in 2011."

Ahmad is no stranger to competitions of the highest standard, having previously participated twice in the World University Games in Taiwan in 2017 and Italy in 2019. Moreover, the 25-year-old has also represented India in various major competitions.

“My family has played a huge role in everything I have achieved till date. Their constant support towards my fencing and my studies has been my biggest motivation all along, and I am extremely grateful to them for it," he added.

