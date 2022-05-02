KIUG: Priya Mohan Wins 200m-400m Double, Jain University Still Top of the Table

The penultimate day of action at the Khelo India University Games 2021 concluded with an end to the events in track and field, shooting, karate, wrestling, table tennis and lawn tennis. The men’s and women’s kabaddi and the men’s football finals are scheduled for tomorrow.

A majority of the day’s action was at the athletics venue, with events rolling off each other, all to peak with the women’s 200m in the morning. Among the contenders was Priya Mohan, representing Jain University who had won gold in the 400m with remarkable ease. Despite the win, Mohan was unhappy with her performance, holding back tears when talking about how the rain had wreaked havoc on her plans to set a personal best and maybe break a record.

“I’d prepared really hard for this and I was in peak form, but the weather wreaked havoc," she said. “I was hoping to do a 51 in the 400m. This is a great track, my home track, I’d called all my friends, but, well, sometimes things don’t go your way."

Putting aside the disappointment of not having broken the record in her pet distance, the 19-year-old picked up right where she left in the 200m early in the morning. The race would see her face off against the 100m winner Dutee Chand.

Mohan had won gold in the event at the All India Inter-University Games earlier this year, but Chand’s absence in the final had served as a dampener and raised hopes that this, would be a clash for the ages.

And it was. While Chand raced out of the blocks to take the lead into the first 100m, Mohan ran a brilliant bend to overtake and cement her stature in the event. While happy to have beaten Chand, Mohan expressed disappointment again at not having broken her own bests — proof if any was needed, of the hunger in an athlete so young.

“I’ll be travelling to Europe now to try and qualify for the Senior Worlds, and improve my timing. This is a good start, gives me confidence…" she said.

A late end to the evening prior had not diminished any excitement or energy at the Kanteerva Stadium, a host of athletes and coaches turning up to support their peers and wards.

Among them was Olympian and 2010 Asian Games bronze medallist heptathlete Pramila Aiyappa. Aiyappa has been a constant presence at the athletics competition. “Kanteerva is my home stadium," she laughs. “I’ve trained here for years. If it hosts a meet, I’m here to mark attendance." There was an added motivation to be at the track for the KIUG 2021 — six of her wards were competitors at the event. One of them, Mangalore University’s W Nihal won silver in the Men’s 400m and ran the anchor leg for Mangalore University’s 4×400 relay team that won gold.

“The Games are a great added event for the calendar," Aiyappa said. “In the future, I hope they consider expanding the field to 16 (currently the top 8 athletes/teams from the All India Inter-University qualify for the Khelo India University Games). It will, in my opinion, make the competition bigger and better. More athletes, healthier competition, more fun."

The excitement of the track was reflected in the stands. In the women’s high jump, Bharathidesan University’s A Kevinaa Ashwine won bronze with a jump of 1.76m. Sitting in the stands was her father, Nallusamy Annavi, a former national record holder, urging her on. The silver medallist, Rekha found support from her sister Jyoti (who had won gold in javelin the night prior). The duo train under Hanumaan Singh at his famed academy in Fatehabad.

Action at the athletics came to a close in the afternoon, but the day’s events hadn’t. There were medals all around the four different venues, with Table Tennis, women’s football and shooting on the roster.

At the end of the day, just as it began, the host Jain University stayed top of the pile. The real surprises were Lovely Professional University and Guru Nanak Dev University, who both moved above reigning champions Panjab University into second and third place. The former is just one gold off the leaders, Jain University. A scarcely believable 127 universities have logged a medal and 65 have won a gold at the games.

Results (All Finals)

ATHLETICS

Men

200m: 1. A Vignesh (Mangalore University) 21.28 (New KIUG Record; Old: 21.42, Rahul Kumar, Bhubaneshwar 2020); 2. Shashikanth Angadi (Bangalore University) 21.39; 3. Theerthesh Shetty (Mangalore University) 21.51.

800m: 1. Satya Dev (Maharshi Dayanand University) 1:54.26; 2. TH Devaiah (Mangalore University) 1:54.94; 3. KA Akhil (University of Calicut) 1:56.39.

5000m: 1. Lokesh Choudhary (Maharshi Dayanand University) 14:36.11; 2. Ajay (Lovely Professional University) 14:52.50; 3. Rohit Kumar (Guru Nanak Dev University) 14:52.90.

Triple Jump: 1. Krishna Singh (University of Mumbai) 16.10m (New KIUG Record; Old: 15.27m, AB Arun, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. T Selva Prabhu (Bharathidasan University) 16.03m; Robinson Sekar (Madurai Kamaraj University) 15.25m.

High Jump: 1. D Deva Karthick (University of Madras) 2.08m; 2. Swadhin Majhi (Sambalpur University) 2.04m; 3. Peda Srikakolapu (Acharya Nagarjuna University) 2.00m.

Pole Vault: 1. Dhirendra Kumar (Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University) 4.80m (New KIUG Record; Old: 4.60m, Manish Singh, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. A Gnanasone (University of Madras).

Hammer Throw: 1. Damneet Singh (Punjabi University) 64.32m (New KIUG Record; Old: 61.25m, Damneet Singh, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Shantanu Uchale (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 58.24m; 3. Jai Chand (Maharaja Ganga Singh University) 57.37m.

4x400m: 1. Mangalore University (Mahantesh Helavi, MC Milan, TH Devaiah, W Nihal) 3:13.44 (New KIUG Record; Old: 3:15.45, MG University, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. MG University 3:14.79; 3. Ch Charan Singh University 3:15.25.

Women

200m: 1. Priya Mohan (Jain University) 23.90; 2. Dutee Chand (KIIT) 24.02; 3. Florence Barla (Ranchi University) 24.13.

800m: 1. Pooja (Lovely Professional University) 2:07.67; 2. EB Arpitha (Bangalore City University) 2:09.07; 3. Sunita (Himachal Pradesh University) 2:11.64.

5000m: 1. Nikita Raut (Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University) 16:55.38 (New KIUG Record; Old: 16:59.44, Jyoti, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Bharti (Maharshi Dayanand University) 16:56.19; 3. Poonam Sonune (Savitribai Phule Pune University).

20km Race Walk: 1. Rakhi Singh (Professor Rajendra Singh University) 1:41:35.00; Payal (Punjabi University) 1:43:21.00; 3. Mansi Negi (Lovely Professional University) 1:48:01.00.

High Jump: 1. Gracena G Merly (Manonmaniam Sundaran) 1.76m; 2. Rekha (Lovely Professional University) 1.76m; 3. A Kevinaa Ashwine (Bharathidesan University) 1.71m.

Triple Jump: 1. Meera Shibu (University of Calicut) 12.72m; 2. I Asha (Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University) 12.72m; 3. Sandra Babu (University of Calicut) 12.67m.

Hammer Throw: 1. Surabh Vedpathak (Lovely Professional University) 54.40m (New KIUG Record; Old: 51.80m, Varsha, Bhubaneshwar 2020); 2. Bhagwati Choudhary (Jai Narayan Vyas University) 50.78; 3. Sneha Jadhav (Shivaji University).

Heptathlon: 1. Tanu (Guru Jambeshwar University) 4805 pts (100mH: 15.66; HJ: 1.65; SP: 9.84; 200m: 26.67; LJ: 5.40; JT 42.94; 800m: 2:37.68); 2. Pooja (Ch Bansi Lal University) 4728 pts (New KIUG Record; Old: 4748 pts, Sonu Kumari, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 3. S Deepika (University of Madras) 4542 pts.

4x400m: 1. Punjabi University (Simranjeet Kaur, Tanveer, Kiranjot Kaur, Simran Kaur) 3:43.83 (New KIUG Record; Old: 3:48.12, MG University, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. University of Calicut 3:46.79; 3. MG University 3:47.21.

KARATE

Men

-50kg: 1. Deepak Verma (Maharshi Dayanand University); 2. Kyabo Liyang (Himalayan University); 3. NS Aravind (Bangalore University), Sanjay Gamnu (Rajiv Gandhi University).

-55kg: 1. Syed Baba (Jain University); 2. N Sulaiman (Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research); 3. MOhan (Lovely Professional University), Rahul (Ch Ranbir Singh University).

-60kg: 1. Ankush (Ch Ranbir Singh University); 2. Kaushic Baskaran (Anna University); 3. DS Thejas (University of Mysore), Dinesh Choudhary (Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University).

Team Kumite: 1. Jain University; 2. Ch Ranbir Singh University; 3. Desh Bhagat University, Kurukshetra University.

Team Kata: 1. Banaras Hindu University; 2. University of Calicut; 3. Jiwaji University, Lovely Professional University.

Women

45kg: 1. S Ashwini (University of Mysore); 2. Akanksha VErma (Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth); 3. Preety Jaglan (Kurukshetra University), Pratistha (Chandigarh University).

-50kg: 1. Diya (Kurukshetra University); Mehakdeep Kaur (Panjab University); 3. Yana (Arunodaya Universiy), Ranjita Singh (LNCT University).

Team Kata: 1. Jiwaji University; 2. Jain University; 3. Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Chandigarh University.

Team Kumite: 1. Maharshi Dayanand University; 2. Kurukshetra University; 3. LNCT University, Rajiv Gandhi University.

WRESTLING

Men Freestyle

61kg: 1. Aman (Maharshi Dayanand University); 2. Anil Kumar (Dr KN Modi University); 3. Sourabh Parmar (Barkatullah University).

74kg: 1. Mukul Mishra (Jananayak Chandrashekar University); 2. Mohit (Desh Bhagat University); 3. Deepak (Kurukshetra University).

92kg: 1. Anil (Om Parkash Joginder Singh University); 2. Mohit (Dr KN Modi University); 3. Somveer (Lovely Professional University).

125kg: 1. Rajesh (Baba Mast Nath University); 2. Deepanshu (Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University); 3. Ankush (Indira Gandhi University).

Greco-Roman

63kg: 1. Raman (Ch Ranbir Singh University); 2. Jagat (Kurukshetra University); 3. Vijay (Maharshi Dayanand University).

67kg: 1. Honeypal Singh (Sant Baba Bhag Singh University); 2. Suraj (Ch. Devi Lal University); 3. Raveen (Siddharth University).

72kg: 1. Gurmeet (Ch Ranbir Singh University); 2. Vishal (Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University); 3. Lovepreet Singh (Panjab University).

77kg: 1. Aakash (Guru Nanak Dev University); 2. Hardeep (Chandigarh University); 3. Akash (Ch Devi Lal University).

82kg: 1. Rohit Dahiya (Lovely Professional University); 2. Amrinder Singh (Guru Nanak Dev University); 3. Aditya Bedkyale (Karnataka University), Ayush Redhu (Kurukshetra University).

87kg: 1. Deepak Hooda (Lovely Professiona University); 2. Anshu (Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University); 3. Monu Jaglan (Maharshi Dayanand University), Rajneesh (Baba Mast Nath University).

Women

55kg: 1. Rajni (Om Sterling University); 2. Aarti Saroha (Maharshi Dayanand University); 3. Manpreet Kaur (Sant Baba Bhag Singh University), Vishranti Patel (Shivaji University).

62kg: 1. Freedom Yadav (Lovely Professional University); 2. Sumitra (Ch Bansi Lal University); 3. Diksha Malik (Om Parkash Jogender University).

76kg: 1. Pooja (Om Parkash Jogender Singh University); 2. Kritika Jamwal (Himachal Pradesh University); 3. Ravita Kumari (Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology).

TABLE TENNIS

Women Team: Final: SRM University bt Adamas University 3-0 (V Kowshika bt Dipanwita Basu 8-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-6; S Gladyn Flora bt Munmun Kundu 11-4, 14-12, 6-11, 11-7; Pavithra bt Srijanee Dey 12-10, 11-8, 11-5); Bronze Medal: University of Madras, University of North Bengal.

Men Team: Final: University of Mumbai bt SRM University 3-0 (Chinmaya Somaiya bt Shrikrishna Arunachalam 7-11, 11-9, 11-5, 5-11, 16-14); Deepit Patil bt Abinay Vijay Babu 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-8; Parthav Kelkar bt PL Lakshmanan 11-6, 10-12, 8-11, 11-5, 11-4); Bronze medal: Mizoram University, Chitkara University.

SHOOTING

Men

25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Udayveer Sidhu (Panjab University) 26 bt Anish (Manav Rachna University) 25; Bronze medal: Adarsh Singh (Panjab University).

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Team: 1. Panjab University, Chandigarh (Adarsh Singh 579, Udhyaveer Sidhu 573, Japtyesh Singh 567) 1719; 2. Maharishi Dayanand University 1642; 3. Lovely Professional University 1636

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Delhi University (Varsha Singh, Harsh Gupta) 16 bt Ch Charan Singh University (Yuvika Tomar, Varun Tomar) 12; Bronze medal: Panjabi University (Surinder Singh, Ishneet Aulakh).

Skeet Mixed Team: 1. Panjab University (Prabh Pratap Chahal 69, Parinaaz Dhaliwal 63) 132; 2. Punjabi University (Asees Chhina 65, Sukhbir Harika 63) 128; 3. Osmania University (Zahra Deesawala 65, Aga Zainulabedin 54) 119.

FENCING

Women Team Foil: 1. Manipur University (Anita hanu, Mina Devi, Priyalaxmi Devi, Laishram Khusboorani); 2. Guru Nanak Dev University; 3. Cluster University, Kannur University.

Women Epee Team: 1. Guru Nanak Dev University (Bharti, Jyotika Dutta, Navjot Kaur); 2. Panjab University; 3. Panjabi University, University of Madras.

Men Team Sabre: 1. Guru Nanak Dev University (B Bebit, Javed Choudhary, Amit Chib, Prince); 2. Panjab University; 3. Lovely Professional University, University of Jammu.

FOOTBALL

Women

Vidyasagar University 2 (Singo Murmu 48’, Mugli Saren 73’p) bt Guru Nanak Dev University 0. Bronze medal: Ch Bansi Lal University, Annamalai University.

TENNIS

Men: Final: Anna University bt SRM University 2-1 (V Anish Saran lost to Krishna Raja Teja 4-6, 2-6; Lohithaksha Bathrinath bt J Oges Theyjo 6-3, 2-6, 7-5; V Anish Saran and Lohitakksha Bathrinath bt J Oges Theyjo and Krishna Raja Teja 6-1, 7-5); Bronze medal: Gujarat University.

Other Results

KABADDI

Men (semifinals)

University Of Kota b t Dr CV Raman University 39-34; Chaudhary Bansilal University bt Guru Nanak 41-35;

Women (semifinals)

Maharshi Dayanand University bt Himachal Pradesh University 34-33; Kurukshetra University bt Savitribai Phule University 34-21.

