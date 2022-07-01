US social media personality Jake Paul is often in the news because of his flamboyant lifestyle.

Recently, there has been tremendous chatter on the internet about Jake’s blockbuster bout against Tommy Fury who is the brother of two-time world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

Jake and Tommy will face off in New York City’s Madison Square Garden on August 6. However, their clash is in jeopardy after Tommy revealed that he was stopped at the Heathrow airport from boarding a plane bound for the United States. Tommy was coming to the U.S. to address a press conference and promote his upcoming bout against Jake Paul.

The Problem Child, who is known for his off-the-cuff tweets, snapped back at Tommy and said that the Brit was making excuses in order to chicken out from their highly-anticipated bout.

Jake tweeted, “Tommy, no matter how hard u try to get out of this fight, I’m going to do everything in my power to not let you weasel your way out. My team & my partners have made it clear the steps you need to take to solve your latest excuse. Take them or admit that you are a scared little b****."

Jake also accused Tommy of deliberately not visiting the American embassy to get his visa.

British YouTuber and boxer KSI decided to jump into the Twitter feud between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury. KSI, who is scheduled to make his comeback in the ring in August, offered to host Jake and Tommy’s bout on his match card.

“Clearly your card is dead in the water at this point. So lemme give you a lifeline. If you TRULY want to fight Tommy, fight on my card as the co-main event. I’ve got everything set up for you. Best believe you owe me though. The ball is in your court," read KSI’s tweet.

Jake Paul hit back at KSI and essentially told him to mind his own business.

Jake Paul had grabbed the headlines a few days ago when Mike Tyson had shown interest in a potential bout with the American YouTuber on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show.

