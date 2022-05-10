Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Offered Deals From UFC Several Times

Kurt Angle – a name that almost every WWE fan knows. The five-time pro-wrestling world champion made a mark as one of the all-time greats and climbed his way to the top. After his wrestling career at WWE, he continued to entertain the fans as the RAW General Manager. But things would have been completely different back in 1996.

When Team USA bagged the gold in freestyle wrestling in 1996, Kurt was a huge contributor. But did you know that Kurt was offered to fight in the UFC multiple times by Dana White, the President of the UFC?

Wrestlers like Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashey, Dave Bautista, etc. have been a part of both WWE and MMA but Kurt was on another level. While he could have been a UFC champion, the money offered to him wasn’t enough for him to say yes to Dana.

He revealed that in 1996, UFC offered $150,000 for 10 fights and he didn’t find the money “worth it". “So I had to pass on it, and I’d say about six, seven years later, it just exploded, because of Dana White, he did a tremendous thing reigniting the company. But I knew if I’d have done it right after the Olympics, I probably wouldn’t be in pro wrestling," he added.

In October last year, Kurt on his YouTube channel “The Kurt Angle Show" also revealed that he was offered several opportunities by UFC to fight and compete in the MMA world. In 2006 and 2009, he was about to go to the octagon ring championship but couldn’t do so due to several reasons such as health issues and drug addiction. Kurt also revealed that he had to go to rehab in 2013 due to his addiction to alcohol after he got off painkillers.

