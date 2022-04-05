Home » News » Sports » Lakshya Sen Beats Local Hope to Advance to Korea Open Second Round

Lakshya Sen Beats Local Hope to Advance to Korea Open Second Round

Lakshya Sen has had a progressive 2022 season so far. (BWF Photo)
Lakshya Sen has had a progressive 2022 season so far. (BWF Photo)

Lakshya Sen needed three games to get past local hope Choi Ji Hoon into the second round of Korea Open Super 500

PTI
Suncheon // Updated: April 05, 2022, 10:43 IST

World championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen staved off a spirited challenge from local hope Choi Ji Hoon to enter the men’s singles second round of the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

Sen, who has been in sensational form in the last six months with back-to-back final finishes at German Open and All England Championships, beat Choi 14-21 21-16 21-18 in just over an hour in his opening round match.

The sixth seeded Indian will next meet Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.

first published: April 05, 2022, 10:43 IST