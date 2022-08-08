CWG 2022 Men's Singles Badminton Gold Medal Match Live Score: Lakshya Sen Starts as Favourite vs Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong

He relied on relentless attack to put his Singaporean opponent on the backfoot and he was able to do that in the first game. A couple of forehand smashes on the Singaporean’s right helped him take a 1-0 lead in the match.

The momentum shifted towards Jia in the second game as he slowed the pace of the game. A drop shot followed by a backwand winner made it 8-8 before Jia went into the interval with a 9-11 advantage. A slew of unforced errors from Sen saw Jia take the next five points to make it 9-16. Sen tried to hang in the game, but after the Singaporean took a shoe change break at 15-18, he was able to level the match when Sen hit a forehand long.

Sen built an 11-7 lead in the decider though Jia made the Indian work hard for every point. The Singaporean was also given a last warning for delay in between points. Sen got four points and converted the first one with a deft drop shot that set up a backhand winner.

“I didn’t get in the rhythm in the second but I managed to pull it off in the end. The crowd support also helped a lot in the first game,” said Sen. “It was a tough game today. I have played him before, so I was expecting a good, fast-paced match.

“I wanted to control the net much better, but overall and from the back, the defence was very good. That was a really good match before the final,” said Sen. Earlier, former world champion Sindhu, who has a silver and a bronze from the 2018 and 2014 editions, was clearly the better player on display as she kept a firm grip on the match.

When will Lakshya Sen vs Ng Yong Tze men’s singles badminton gold medal match be played?

Lakshya Sen vs Ng Yong Tze men’s singles badminton gold medal match will be played on 8th August, 2022 (Monday).

Where will Lakshya Sen vs Ng Yong Tze men’s singles badminton gold medal match be played?

Lakshya Sen vs Ng Yong Tze men’s singles badminton gold medal match will be played in Birmingham.

What time will Lakshya Sen vs Ng Yong Tze men’s singles badminton gold medal match start?

Lakshya Sen vs Ng Yong Tze men’s singles badminton gold medal will start at 2:10 pm IST.

How can I watch Lakshya Sen vs Ng Yong Tze men’s singles badminton gold medal match LIVE?

The Lakshya Sen vs Ng Yong Tze men’s singles badminton gold medal match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network and live streamed on the Sony Liv app. You can also follow News18 Sports for live updates

