'Landmark Moment in India’s Olympic Dream'- Nita Ambani Welcomes IOA's Newly Amended Draft Constitution

Nita Ambani, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, today (November 5) welcomed the newly amended draft constitution of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), terming it as a landmark moment in India’s Olympic dream.

While expressing her optimism in the amended IOA draft constitution, she said, “A landmark moment in India’s Olympic movement as we move towards a more inclusive and promising future."

Retired judge, Justice L Nageswara Rao prepared the final draft of the IOA’s amended constitution, in lines with the recommendations made by the Delhi High Court on 16th August 2022 and in close consultation with the IOC to ensure it abides by the Olympic Charter and the basic principles of good governance within the Olympic Movement.

The amended constitution has laid down some key changes, which can be formally adopted in its general body meeting on November 10, post which the elections of the IOA shall be held before the next IOC Executive Board meeting from 5-7 December 2022.

Among its amendments are steps to introduce greater athlete representation with 8 sportspersons of outstanding merit (SOMs) and greater representation for women in various administrative and voting positions.

Nita Ambani, thus lauded the greater representation of athletes and women in the newly amended IOA draft constitution.

She said, “I congratulate Justice Nageswara Rao for a landmark moment in India’s Olympic movement as we move towards a more inclusive and promising future. The amended draft constitution of the IOA made in consultation with my colleagues at the IOC makes me very optimistic, especially with the steps taken towards greater representation for athletes and women in the administration of Indian sport."

2023 is a key year for India’s Olympic Movement, as India will host the IOC Session in Mumbai. This session will be the first time in 40 years that India will host an IOC Session and is an important step in India’s Olympic journey.

Commenting further on the new draft constitutional amendment she said, “I strongly believe that this paves the way for India to achieve our true potential in sport. I look forward to working closely with the newly elected members of the IOA to fuel India’s Olympic ambitions, starting with the successful hosting of the 2023 IOC Session in Mumbai and the India House at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Jai Hind!"

Earlier this year, Mrs. Ambani had led a delegation for India’s bid to host the IOC Session in 2023, where India was near- unanimously awarded the rights after a gap of 40 years.

It is to be noted that the IOC Session will host IOC Members, International Federation (IF) delegates, and other key stakeholders of the Olympic Movement and provide India with an important opportunity to showcase our sporting ambition.

Nita Ambani, as IOC member and founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation has been a strong advocate of an “athlete first" policy and been a strong promoter of girls’ and women sport. The multiple “grassroots to elite" sports for development programs run by Reliance Foundation have also focused on providing world-class experiences and facilities for athletes across the country, with a special focus on increasing participation and success of girl and women athletes.

