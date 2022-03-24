Las Vegas and Africa Could Potentially be Part of the F1 Calendar in the Near Future, Says Stefano Domenicali

Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali has said that Las Vegas and Africa could potentially be race destinations in the near future. The amount of interest in the sport has given authorities reason to believe that a 30 race calendar year would be a possibility following up on the record 23 race year this season.

Las Vegas could become the third race location in USA if granted the permission to do so following Miami and Texas circuits which are slated to host the fifth and twentieth races of the 2022 campaign respectively.

However, the 56-year-old also emphasised on the importance of balance and the need to explore new opportunities and possibilities.

The current Concord Agreement permits the possibility of 24 races per season till the year 2025.

Domenicali spoke about finding the right balance in terms of spotting new venues for the F1 season to be measured based on the level of interest shown and the historical value that the sport can gain through the association.

Discussing the entry and addition of more teams to the F1 line up, Domenicali said that as much as he doesn’t personally feel the need for more teams to line up on the grid, it would be one of the topics explored along with the support and guidance of FIA, the governing body.

The competition with ten teams on the grid right now is absolutely solid, feels Domenicali, and the entry of new teams would alter the already complex dynamic even further.

The new season of Formula One was off to a flying start in Bahrain over the weekend, where Ferrari completed a One-Two podium finish after a long time.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc started out in the pole position ahead of reigning champion Max Verstappen and would prove good value for the advantage as he completed the race ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz who finished runnersup after starting from P3.

Red Bull, however had a race to forget as both their drivers failed to finish the race as Max Verstappen’s car faulted on the 54th lap followed by Sergio Perez’ car malfunction on the penultimate lap.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had a measured performance to end up with a podium finish starting off from position 5.

