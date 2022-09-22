Laver Cup 2022: All You Need to Know about Roger Federer's Swansong on ATP Tour

Roger Federer will soon bring down the curtains on his stellar tennis career. The Laver Cup 2022 will be the Swiss maestro’s swansong from tennis. Millions of Federer fans will be glued to their TV sets and other devices as their idol steps out on court for one last dance. The 41-year-old will be joined by the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray as he brings an end to his historic career at the O2 Arena in London.

The Big Four are part of Team Europe at this year’s Laver Cup. The highly-anticipated tournament will see Team Europe lock horns with Team World over three days. Team Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament. They would want to triumph this year as well and give a memorable send-off to Roger Federer. Here is everything you need to know about Laver Cup 2022.

What is Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup pits six of the top players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world. Laver Cup is a Ryder Cup style tournament that has been conceptualized by Roger Federer’s management team.

When is the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup will begin on September 23, Friday and will conclude on September 25, Sunday.

How does the Laver Cup work?

The event is comprised of five sessions played over three days (Friday – Sunday). Singles and doubles matches are played on each day. The matches that are played on Friday are worth one point. Meanwhile, the matches that are played on Saturday and Sunday are worth two and three points respectively. Each player must play at least one singles match over the first two days. No player can play singles more than twice during the competition.

At least four players from each team must play doubles and no doubles combination can be used more than once. Laver Cup has best-of-three-sets format, but the third set is a 10-point match tiebreaker if the first two sets are split. The first team that reaches 13 points lifts the Laver Cup and a decider is played in the event of a 12-12 draw.

What is the Laver Cup schedule?

Friday September 23, 2022

1.00pm Day Session

Match 1 – Singles

Match 2 – Singles

7.00pm – Night Session

Match 3 – Singles

Match 4 – Doubles

Saturday September 24, 2022

1.00pm Day Session

Match 5 – Singles

Match 6 – Singles

7.00pm – Night Session

Match 7 – Singles

Match 8 – Doubles

Sunday September 25, 2022

12.00pm – Day Session

Match 9 – Doubles

Match 10 – Singles*

Match 11 – Singles*

Match 12 – Singles*

*if required

Is the Laver Cup on TV?

The Laver Cup will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and will also be available to stream online on the SonyLIV app and website.

Laver Cup 2022: Teams

Team Europe: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud

Team World: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock

