Laver Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Roger Federer in Action at Laver Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Roger Federer sent shockwaves across the tennis world when he announced his retirement from the game on September 15. Federer’s legion of fans would have liked him to go on forever. They now have a chance to see the maestro at work again in the Laver Cup this week. Federer is part of the star-studded Team Europe that also has the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. Team Europe’s captain Bjorn Borg would want his team to lift the Laver Cup and give a memorable send-off to FedEx. Here is everything you need to know about Laver Cup 2022.

When is the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup will begin on September 23, Friday and will conclude on September 25, Sunday.

Where will the Laver Cup be played?

The Laver Cup will be played at the O2 Arena, London.

What time will the Laver Cup begin?

The Laver Cup will begin at 5:00 pm IST, on September 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Laver Cup 2022: Teams

Team Europe: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud

Team World: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock

