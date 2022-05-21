Leaner, Fitter Neeraj Chopra Back on Field Come June, Sets Sight on 90m Mark

Neeraj Chopra is leaner, meaner and ready for action as the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist sweated it out in readiness for the upcoming grind.

Neeraj has spent the last six months getting back to his best, first in the USA and now in Turkey. He has been training hard with his coach Klaus Bartonietz and is now back to his full speed, throwing javelins and medicine balls.

“I lost around 12 to 14 kilos (after getting back to training after the break following Olympics) Losing weight is not a big deal. We can lose weight in 10 days. The challenge is how does weight be turned into strength and that is the struggle," Neeraj told Indian journalists from his training base in Turkey on Saturday.

When asked about the 90m mark, given that two athletes have already hit that distance this week - Anderson Peters from Grenada, with a 93.07m throw at the season-opening Doha Diamond League and Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, with a throw of 90.88m, Neeraj said he is happy for his competitors and his aim is to get there too.

He will be in action soon - on 14 June at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turkey, Finland, followed by another event in Kuortane, Finland on June 18.

“I am starting my season in Finland, some 45 days before the World Championships which is the most important event this season for me. And this season, of course, I will be looking to break the 90m mark," Neeraj said.

“..You cannot get bothered by anyone’s throw. It does not give you extra motivation. Johannes Vetter has already crossed the 97m mark. So obviously these achievements are there for a long time.

“I want to hit the 88m-mark so that I can judge my fitness according to it. I won’t be under any pressure about the distance but will try to learn from my results

“I know the competition is tough and growing. It also depends on the day’s performance, weather and other conditions, and how we manage them. I normally don’t think about surpassing anybody’s performance or record. I just go out to give my best," he added.

Neeraj’s calendar has changed a bit after the indefinite postponement of the 2022 Asian Games owing to a spike in Covid-19 cases in China, as his focus on the coming season.

“My main target this year is to do well in the World Championships. Then there is the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (July 28 to August 8) where I will defend my gold (won in 2018 CWG)," he said.

He will take part in the Stockholm Diamond League at the end of June, World Championships in July, the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games at the end of July, Monaco Diamond League and Lausanne Diamond League in August and then the Diamond League final in Zurich in September.

