'Leaving on Her Terms': Fans Hail Ash Barty's 'Brave' Retirement Call

Ashleigh Barty shocked the world on Wednesday when she announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 25. Barty said she was okay if people did not understand her decision but “I just know at the moment in my heart for me as a person this is right."

She said that “Ash Barty the person has so many dreams she wants to chase after that don’t necessarily involve travelling the world, being away from my family, being away from my home which is where I have always wanted to be, which is where I have grown up and I will never, ever, ever stop loving tennis. But I think now it’s important that I get to enjoy the next phase of my life as Ash Barty the person and not Ash Barty the athlete."

The announcement comes less than two months after she won her home Australian Open, ending a 44-year wait in the country. The Australian is a three-time Grand Slam singles champion, all on different surfaces — 2019 Roland-Garros, 2021 Wimbledon and most recently, the Australian Open in 2022. She spent a total of 121 weeks on top of the WTA Rankings.

Barty posted a video interview with her former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua to announce her decision. “I don’t have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top of the level any more. I am spent," she said.

As much as people were shocked by her announcement, she was hailed for her making her own decisions and always doing what she felt was right for her.

Barty had retired once before two citing mental fatigue and then came back and achieved everything she did in singles. “There was a perspective shift in me in the second phase of my career that my happiness wasn’t dependent on the results and success is for me knowing that I have given absolutely everything that I can."

Barty’s fellow tennis player Shelby Rogers called her “a legend" and wished her the best in the future.

“What a legend. Incredible inspiration on and off the court. One of the best human beings I’ve ever met. Our number 1! Best of luck @ashbarty," she said.

A user Daniel James Bartley said it was good to see Barty taking out time to rest and that burn out wasn’t worth it long term.

Another user @artisems said she admired Barty for “leaving the game on her terms".

WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon wished Barty the best and said, “she will continue to be a tremendous ambassador for the sport of tennis as she embarks on this new chapter of her life. We will miss her."

Across all-levels of play, Barty produced a 305-102 record in singles and a 200-64 record in doubles, earning total career prize money of $23,829,071.

Barty’s current reign as No.1 is the fourth-longest streak in the history of the Hologic WTA Tour, behind Steffi Graf (186 weeks), Serena Williams (186) and Martina Navratilova (156). Her 121 total weeks are No.7 all time.

