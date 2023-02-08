LeBron James Becomes NBA’s All-time Leading Scorer

Los Angeles Lakers’ forward LeBron James on Tuesday became National Basketball Association’s (NBA) all-time leading scorer. He has now scored 38,388 points during his NBA career so far.

He overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to set the new mark with a fadeaway jumpshot with just 10 seconds left in the third quarter during a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

A four-time NBA champion, four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP, the 38-year-old James refuses to show any signs of ageing and remains a dominant force in the league.

James is the only active player in the top 10 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, with Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant the closest to him among current players with 26,684 career points.

Abdul-Jabbar, who was sitting courtside, was among the first to congratulate James as play was interrupted to salute an iconic moment in NBA history.

“To be able to be in the presence of a legend and great as Kareem it means so much to me," James told the crowd before thanking family, friends and fans.

“Everybody that’s ever been part of this run with me these last 20 years, I just want to say I thank you so much because I wouldn’t be me without all your help, all your passion and all your sacrifices to help me get to this point."

List of the NBA’s top 10 all-time leading scorers

LeBron James 38,388 points Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 Karl Malone 36,928 Kobe Bryant 33,643 Michael Jordan 32,292 Dirk Nowitzki 31,560 Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 Shaquille O’Neal 28,596 Carmelo Anthony 28,289 Moses Malone 27,409

James also paid tribute to NBA commissioner Adam Silver and his predecessor, the late David Stern.

“Thank you guys so much for allowing me to be a part of something I’ve always dreamed about, and I would never ever in a million years have dreamt this even better than what it is tonight," James added before signing off with an F-bomb.

