LeBron James Second Player to Score 38,000 Points; Eyes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time Record

Legendary Basketball player LeBron James has surpassed the illustrious record of 38,000 career points and is now the second-only player after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to reach the milestone.

James is only the second player in the history of the NBA to amass a staggering 38,000 points tally, behind the league’s all-time top scorer, Abdul-Jabbar.

James, 38, playing in his 20th NBA season crossed the milestone on Sunday, during Los Angeles Lakers’ home game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The ace forward needed 11 points to reach the 38,000 mark and he hit a mid-range jumper in the first quarter against the 76ers to reach yet another personal milestone.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff Register Emphatic Victories to Fire Title Warning

Having broken numerous records in his illustrious playing career, James has his eyes set on former Lakers center Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time record.

Lebron has been scoring at an average of 29 points per game since the start of this season and remains on course to surpass Jabbar’s tally of 38,387 points in the upcoming weeks.

The USA international continues to go strong, as he scored a total of 27 points while playing 26 minutes against the 76ers. In the previous match against the Mavericks, he had scored 24 points in 47 minutes, including 16 rebounds.

Having begun his professional career in 2003 with Cleveland Cavaliers, the legendary forward also represented Miami Heat before reuniting with the Cavaliers again in 2014.

James signed a blockbuster deal with LA Lakers in 2018, as he continues to climb the all-time NBA scoring list.

Read all the Latest Sports News here