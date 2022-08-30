'Like Mother, Like Daughter': Little Olympia Cheers For Serena Williams in US Open

Six-time US Open champion Serena Williams entered the Arthur Ashe Stadium with a bang as she received a grand welcome from the crowd, including high-profile celebrities and one special little guest- her daughter Olympia.

As Williams entered the hard-court to play her first-round match on Tuesday, August 30, Olympia captured the royal entry of her mother in a cute black-pink camera.

Olympia also twinned with her mother, as her outfit resembled what Williams wore for her first-round match. Also, the little girl was seen paying tribute to her mother as she added white beads to her hair which was similar to what Williams wore in her hair when she won her first title at the US Open in 1999.

To witness Williams’ valour, the opening night shattered the US Open attendance record as a total of 29,402 fans showed up to catch a glimpse of Williams’ return to the Stadium. For the first time in the history of an evening session at the tournament, such a huge attendance was recorded. The evening numbers combined with the opening day session record of 41,930 fans, has set the second-highest single-day attendance mark in US Open history with a total of 71,332 people.

Williams expressed her retirement plans earlier this month and highly likely it is believed that the ongoing US Open is her farewell tournament. However, she has not explicitly mentioned that she will retire after it.

But, to watch the ‘Greatest of All Times’, the supporter’s box was studded with her family members, a former US President, A-list actors and professional athletes.

The guests included Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian, daughter Olympia, mother Oracene Price, agent Jill Smoller, former President Bill Clinton, former tennis star Martina Navratilova and Anna Wintour, the editor of Vogue magazine, in which Williams announced her impending retirement.

The likes of Mike Tyson, Katie Couric, Matt Damon, Anthony Anderson, Hugh Jackman, Spike Lee, Vera Wang, Ons Jabeur were also present. Teenage Coco Gauff was also seen cheering for her icon.

Williams started the US Open 2022 first round of the women’s singles with a roar as she defeated Danka Kovinic in straight-sets 6-3, 6-3. Though she took a little time in the beginning to settle on the court but then displayed her ace skills in front of jam-packed stadium.

She will now be seen in action on Wednesday (August 31) when she will take on number two seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round.

