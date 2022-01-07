List of Major Sportspersons Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Past Two Months

Coronavirus has been disturbing the sports world for about two years but the omicron variant has been wrecking havoc and sports personalities have been testing positive in masses. Some of the biggest names like Lionel Messi and Rafael Nadal have testing positive in the past two months and here we list out some of them.

>1. Sebastian Korda - Tennis player Sebastian Korda tested positive for coronavirus on January 6.

>2. Pep Guardiola - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola tested positive for coronavirus on January 6 and will miss the team’s FA Cup trip to Swindon Town.

>3. Peter Sagan - Three-time world champion Peter Sagan contracted coronavirus for the second time on January 5.

>4. Lionel Messi - The news of Lionel Messi contracting coronavirus came on January 2 but he has now tested negative and is back in Paris.

>5. Glenn McGrath - Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath tested positive for coronavirus on January 2.

>6. Giorgio Chiellini - Italy and Juventus defender tested positive on January 2.

>7. Roman Reigns - The WWE superstar’s new of contracting coronavirus came on January 2.

>8. Manuel Neuer - Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer contracted coronavirus on January 2 on with four others at the club.

>9. Vinicius Junior - Real Madrid winger tested positive for coronavirus on December 29.

>10. Thibaut Courtois - The Real Madrid goalkeeper was another, along with Vinicius, to test positive on December 29.

>11. Ousmane Dembele - Dembele was one of the three Barcelona players to test positive on December 29.

>12. Samuel Umtiti - The defender contracted coronavirus along with his Barcelona teammates Dembele and Gavi on December 29.

>13. Andrey Rublev - The Russian tennis star tested positive after the Mubadala Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi and the news came out on December 27.

>14. Denis Shapovalov - The Canadian tennis superstar tested positive for coronavirus on December 26 after reaching Australia. He has now recovered and is playing in the ATP Cup.

>15. Steven Gerrard - The Aston Villa boss tested positive on December 26.

>16. Belinda Bencic - The Swiss tennis player was one of the four prominent names to contract coronavirus at the Mubadala Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi. She announced the news on December 22.

>17. Rafael Nadal - The Spanish superstar contracted coronavirus in Abu Dhabi and announced the same on December 20. He is now in Melbourne after testing negative.

>18. Gareth Bale - Real Madrid were hit by coronavirus in December and Bale was the third big name to crop up with the announcement made on December 17.

>19. Luka Modric - The Croatian footballer tested positive on December 15.

>20. Marcelo - The Brazilian caught the coronavirus at the same time as Modric.

>21. Emma Raducanu - The US Open 2021 champion had to pull out of Mubadala Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi after testing positive on December 13.

