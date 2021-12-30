Liv Morgan Defends Her WWE Promo Comment About Released Friends

WWE star Liv Morgan, who had made the news last month for her controversial promo feud with Becky Lynch and mentioning names of WWE’s released talent, has stood by her comments in a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling. She had earlier mentioned about her Riott Squad friends who have been released from WWE. She explained why she took the name of her released friends but WWE had removed that portion from their YouTube channel. Morgan stated that she did it only to bring Lynch down to reality. On her promo last month on RAW, the WWE star had blamed Lynch’s contract as the reason her friends were not in the scene anymore.

Morgan said that everyone was allowed to feel the way they do and react the way they want to. She admitted to her statements being a bit touchy due to the sensitive nature of the topic but she reiterated that it was the truth.

Advertisement

She said that her friends reached out to her afterwards, calling her stand awesome and saying that they were proud of her. The wrestler also mentioned she was okay with it because she was defending her friends’ honour and she needed to get back at Lynch who was being ‘too personal’ with her.

“I don’t want to offend anyone, I don’t want anyone to be upset with what I said. So, in that aspect, you know I don’t like that, I don’t want people to be upset with something that I said with no malice behind it whatsoever. But, like I said, people are totally allowed to feel however they want to feel,"she said to SHAK Wrestling.

In the same interview, the 27-year old professional wrestler also talked about how the success she is enjoying on the WWE circuit has made her family proud of her. “It has been a surreal experience for them to witness me at Monday Night Raw straight from wrestling with them in the backyard," she said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.