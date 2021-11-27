>LIV vs SOU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Southampton: Liverpool will play host to Southampton in their next Premier League game at Anfield stadium on Saturday. The Reds are currently occupying the third spot on the table, four points behind league leader Chelsea, after a quarter of the Premier League campaign behind us. Jurgen Klopp’s men returned to winning ways in their domestic league match against Arsenal as they hammered them 4-0 last weekend and will look to make it two in a row against Southampton.

So far, they have lost just one game this season while drawing four after 12 rounds of games. Liverpool’s only loss of the season came against West Ham United earlier this month and since then they have registered two victories in all competitions.

Southampton, meanwhile, are sitting at the middle of the table with 14 points in their kitty from 12 games. In their most recent fixture, they were beaten 1-2 at the hands of Dean Smith’s Norwich City. Southampton loss to Norwich also ended their two-game winning streak.

>Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Southampton; here is all you need to know:

>LIV vs SOU Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Southampton.

>LIV vs SOU Live Streaming

The match between Liverpool and Southampton is available to be streamed live on Hotstar+Disney App.

>LIV vs SOU Match Details

The match between Liverpool and Southampton will be played on Saturday, November 27, at the Anfield Stadium. The game between Liverpool and Southampton will start at 08:30 pm (IST).

>LIV vs SOU Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Salah

Vice-Captain: Mane

LIV vs SOU Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Livramento, Salisu, Alexander-Arnold, Matip

Midfielders: Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Henderson

Strikers: Salah, Mane, Armstrong

>Liverpool vs Southampton starting line-ups:

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Southampton Predicted Starting XI: McCarthy; Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi; Adams, Armstrong

