Argentina vs Mexico Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: Messi and Co Eye Comeback; ARG v MEX

Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 23:56 IST
Doha
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Argentina vs Mexico Updates: Lionel Messi’s Arentina take on Mexico in a Group C game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday at the Lusial Stadium.
Kylian Mbappe scored in the 61st and 86th minute after Andreas Christensen equaised as France defeated Denmark 2-1 in a Group D clash at the Stadium 974. Read More
Lionel Scaloni made five changes to his Argentina side for Saturday’s Group C clash against Mexico as the South Americans return to the scene of their shock defeat by Saudi Arabia, hoping to reignite their pursuit of a third World Cup title.
Argentina brought Guido Rodriguez and Alexis Mac Allister into midfield and Marcos Acuna, Gonzalo Montiel and Lisandro Martinez into defence, but kept faith with their strike force of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez.
Mexico, who scraped a goalless draw with Poland in their opener, dropped forward Henry Martin and stuck with Hirving Lozano and Alexis Vega up front.
Tata Martino brought in defenders Kevin Alvarez and Nestor Araujo along with midfielder Andres Guardado, but again opted against starting forward Raul Jimenez.
FULL TIME! Kylian Mbappe scored either side of a Andreas Christensen equaliser as France book their place in the knockout with a 2-1 win over Denmark!
After a goalless first half in which the defending champions dominated but failed to convert, defender Theo Hernandez linked up with the electric Mbappe, whose shot deflected off the heal of Andreas Christensen and into the back of the net to give France the lead in the 61st minute.
Denmark levelled seven minutes later, with Christensen making up for the deflection by blasting a powerful header past distraught French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
Mbappe finished the job in the 86th minute, converting on a cross from Antoine Griezmann and propelling the ball into the back of the net with his thigh.
86′ - GOAL! Kylian Mbappe scores again to restore the lead for France against Denmark.
Mbappe moved smartly behind an unsuspecting Andreas Christensen to convert a curled cross from Antoine Griezmann.
80′ - Things are set for a fasinating last quarter…
68′ - GOAL! Andreas Christensen scores a poacher’s goal to equalise for Denmark against France.
Christian Eriksen’s corner was flicked on at the near post by Joachim Andersen as Christensen leapt forward to meet the ball with a thunderous header as Hugo Lloris stood rooted to the spot.
61′ - GOAL! Kylian Mbappe hands France the lead with a lightening fast counter against Denmark.
Theo Hernandez combined well wit Mbappe on the left after defending in their penalty box with a fast counter.
Mbappe’s shot took a little deflection off Andreas Christensen and went past Kasper Schmeichel!
55′ - France have come out in the second half with more intent and are appearing more postive as Denmark are again settling back in the own third in hopes of springing counter-attacks.
2nd HALF! France and Denmark get us back underway for the second 45 at the Stadium 974!
HALF TIME! It is goalless at the break between France and Denmark at the Stadium 974!
Les Bleus are looking to become the first team to secure their spot in the knockout round.
France, who will advance with a game to spare with a win, were the far more dangerous side throughout and had several chances to grab a lead - the best coming in the 21st minute when an Adrien Rabiot header forced a diving save from Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel.
37′ - Denmark holding off the French attack so far…
30′ - Kasper Schmeichel in the Denmark goal has been solid as a rock, with his father Peter wathing on from the stands. He made a crucial stop to deny Adrien Rabiot grabing the lead for France.
20′ - Kylian Mbappe has been a mennace for Danish defence as the Frenchman’s lightening speed is wrecking havoc in the Denmark ranks. He is brought down in an ugly fashion by Andreas Christensen, for which he is shown a yellow card by the referee.
10′ - France have started the game brightly and are looking to score an early goal but Denamrk are sitting deep, with all 10 outfield players being behind the ball at some points.
Should be solid game this.
KICK OFF! France and Denmark get us underway at the Stadium 974!
Here is how Denmark line-up: Kasper Schmeichel (capt); Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Victor Nelsson; Rasmus Kristensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Eriksen, Joakim Maehle; Jesper Lindstrom, Andreas Cornelius, Mikkel Damsgaard
Denmark Formation: 3-4-3
Coach: Kasper Hjulmand (DEN)
Here is how France linue-up: Hugo Lloris (capt); Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann; Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe
France Formation: 4-2-1-3
Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)
Raphael Varane returns in one of three changes made by France coach Didier Deschamps for the World Cup holders’ Group D clash with Denmark in Doha on Saturday.
Manchester United centre-back Varane was rested for France’s opening 4-1 win over Australia having not played since suffering a leg injury in a Premier League match against Chelsea a month ago.
He replaces Ibrahima Konate at the heart of the defence, while Barcelona’s Jules Kounde comes in for Benjamin Pavard at right-back and Theo Hernandez starts at left-back after his brother Lucas was ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with a serious knee injury.
The rest of the France side is unchanged and striker Olivier Giroud, who scored twice against Australia, needs just one more goal to become his country’s all-time top scorer.
He is currently tied with 1998 World Cup-winner Thierry Henry on 51 goals for Les Bleus.
Meanwhile Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand makes four changes to his team following their opening goalless draw against Tunisia, including altering his entire front line.
Jesper Lindstrom of Eintracht Frankfurt, Andreas Cornelius of FC Copenhagen and Brentford’s Mikkel Damsgaard all come into the attack, while Victor Nelsson replaces Simon Kjaer at the back.
Among those dropping out is midfielder Thomas Delaney, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the competition with a knee injury.
France will qualify for the last 16 with a victory but they were beaten twice by the Danes in the UEFA Nations League earlier this year.
The sides drew 0-0 when they met at the 2018 World Cup.
FULL TIME! Excellent game of football but Poland came well prepared for the challenge as they matched the physicality of Saudi Arabia and took advantage of the moments to find crucial goals. Robert Lewandowski got involved in both goals as he assisted the first one and struck the second to earn three crucial points for Poland. POL 2-0 KSA FULL TIME!
Saudi Arabia look down and out here after conceding the second goal. Robert Lewandowski is running the show as he is making good moves to open up Saudi’s defence which already looking dejected. POL 2-0 KSA 90+2′
GOALLLL! Robert Lewandowski scores his first goal of the World Cup. Clinical from the talismanic striker as Poland doubled their lead here. He took the advantage of the high backline and charged at the right moment to score his 77th international goal. POL 2-0 KSA 82′
Saudi Arabia are constantly putting pressure here but they are failing to get the ball past the net. The finishing has been below par from Saudi Arabia players here. Poland need to hold their nerves in the final minutes here to deny the Saudi forwards. POL 1-0 KSA 80′
Robert Lewandowski has failed to convert several chances tonight which is a worrying sign for Poland going forward. Meanwhile, both teams are running the ball with pacer to find some goals in the final minutes. POL 1-0 KSA 72′
It seems like Saudi Arabia are close to getting an equalizer. They are banging the door with some fine moves as Poland defence is bit under pressure here to stop the strike force of Saudi. POL 1-0 KSA 60′
Poland continue to match the physicality of Saudi Arabian side here. The scoreline depicts that Poland came well-prepared for the Saudi test. The Asian team is now pressing high to put pressure on the opposition. POL 1-0 KSA 51′
The second half goes underway here.
Poland are high on confidence here at half time as they are one goal ahead in the game. Saudi Arabia faced a similar situation against Argentina but they came to all guns blazing in the second half to blow them away. While things are bit different here as Salem Al-Dawsari has already missed a penalty for them POL 1-0 KSA HALF TIME!
Salem Al-Dawsari - Hero of Argentina match, misses a penalty here. Absolute scenes as Wojciech Szczęsny made a sensational save here to keep Poland on top. Excellent from Poland here as Al-Dawsari is in disbelief after missing from the spot. POL 1-0 KSA 45+1′
GOAL! Poland strike first here as Piotr Zieliński finds the back of the net with a powerful strike. However, it was Robert Lewandowski who made it possible for Zieliński to find it. He served him the ball in a very comfortable position. Excellent from Poland to draw the first blood here. POL 1-0 KSA 39′
Poland are moving the ball quite well as compared to their last match against Mexico. Robert Lewandowski has to pull off something special here to break the deadlock here created by Saudi Arabia’s defenders. POL 0-0 KSA 30′
Earlier, Poland bolstered their chances on Saturday of reaching the World Cup’s last 16 for the first time since 1986 after goals from Piotr Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski killed Saudi Arabia’s efforts to advance a game early.
Zielinski scored after 39 minutes against the run of play and Lewandowski put the match beyond Saudi Arabia eight minutes from time, while goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny’s stunning double save from a penalty in first half stoppage time kept Poland in the match against a Saudi side that was always on the attack.
In the first game, A Mitch Duke header gave Australia their first World Cup victory in 12 years with a 1-0 win over Tunisia in a hardfought contest on Saturday that kept alive their hopes of progressing from Group D.
Target man Duke scored in the 23rd minute with a glancing header that flew past keeper Aymen Dahmen’s despairing dive, and the Socceroos then held back a largely toothless Tunisian attack over the remainder of the contest.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot
What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Mexico be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Mexico will take place on November 27, Sunday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina vs Mexico be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Mexico will be played at the Lusail Stadium.
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina vs Mexico begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Mexico will begin at 12:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Argentina vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
The Argentina vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of Argentina vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
The Argentina vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.
Read all the Latest Sports News here