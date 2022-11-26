Argentina vs Mexico Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: Messi and Co Eye Comeback; ARG v MEX

With the win, Le Blues beacame the first defending championssince 2006 to book their spot in the round of 16.

Earlier, Poland bolstered their chances on Saturday of reaching the World Cup’s last 16 for the first time since 1986 after goals from Piotr Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski killed Saudi Arabia’s efforts to advance a game early.

Zielinski scored after 39 minutes against the run of play and Lewandowski put the match beyond Saudi Arabia eight minutes from time, while goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny’s stunning double save from a penalty in first half stoppage time kept Poland in the match against a Saudi side that was always on the attack.

In the first game, A Mitch Duke header gave Australia their first World Cup victory in 12 years with a 1-0 win over Tunisia in a hardfought contest on Saturday that kept alive their hopes of progressing from Group D.

Target man Duke scored in the 23rd minute with a glancing header that flew past keeper Aymen Dahmen’s despairing dive, and the Socceroos then held back a largely toothless Tunisian attack over the remainder of the contest.

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Mexico be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Mexico will take place on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina vs Mexico be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Mexico will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina vs Mexico begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Mexico will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Argentina vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Argentina vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Argentina vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Argentina vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

